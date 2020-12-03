Bill Clinton has allegedly been exposed for his biggest lie of all since 1998’s infamous: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

His former top aide, Doug Band, has confirmed the ex-President of the United States visited Jeffrey Epstein on the dead pedophile’s private island in the Caribbean — now dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island.”

In January 2003, according to Band, Clinton visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James.

The explosive claim is made in a new profile on Band, Clinton’s “bag man” for close to two decades who has fallen out with the Clinton dynasty, according to a report published in Vanity Fair.

Until now, former horndog-in-chief Clinton has rejected an allegation that he visited Epstein’s private island with “two young girls.”

Spokesperson Angel Ureña issued a statement on July 31 denying allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has also said Epstein and his longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficked her starting in 2000.

A recently unsealed interview with Giuffre alleged that she saw Clinton on the private island and that Epstein said he was there because Clinton “owes me a favor.”

But Clinton’s visit to “Orgy Island” has long been reported from investigative authors, including Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin and James Robertson in their best-selling investigation Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In the book, the investigative journalists reported the close connections between the Clintons, Epstein and his alleged pimp, Maxwell, who faces a six-count indictment for child sex trafficking.

The trio reported Epstein’s alleged “sex slave,” Giuffre, accused Clinton of visiting the convicted pedophile’s notorious island near St. Thomas at the same time Band has claimed.

In a lawsuit, legal eagle Alan Dershowitz testified in a deposition as to how Giuffre had previously “described in great detail a dinner with Bill Clinton and two underaged Russian women who were offered to Bill Clinton for sex,” the authors described.

Giuffre claimed the incident occurred in 2002, Dershowitz said — and while he insisted he believed her story is a “lie,” he admitted he couldn’t prove it’s a fib. “There is the possibility, which I don’t personally believe to be true, that he (Clinton) was on the island.”

In Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the complicated web between Clinton and Epstein was laid bare.

“According to a 1992 New York Times article, then-Governor Bill Clinton’s close friend Howard Paster moved from Clinton’s gubernatorial campaign to become the head of Hill and Knowlton, a publicity firm representing Maxwell’s firm, Maxwell Communication P.L.C. Other clients of Hill & Knowlton included Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Adnan Khashoggi, and the controversial Bank of Credit and Commerce International,” the authors wrote.

“Ghislaine would later become close friends with the Clinton family, working in conjunction with the Clinton Global Initiative, vacationing on a yacht with Chelsea Clinton in 2009 — and even appearing as a guest of honor at Chelsea’s 2010 wedding to Marc Mezvinsky.

“Had Ghislaine and her father established themselves as Epstein’s handlers in order to blackmail prominent Americans, including the Clintons?”

The thesis of Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales is that Epstein and Maxwell were operating as spies for international spy agencies.

In Vanity Fair, Band recalled how he attempted to separate the Clintons from Epstein.

“Band told me he had been trying to push Epstein out of Clinton’s orbit ever since their much-discussed 2002 trip to Africa aboard Epstein’s private 727, dubbed the ‘Lolita Express,’” wrote author Gabriel Sherman.

“Band recalled that Epstein had made a bunch of ridiculous claims on the trip, like boasting that he invented the derivatives market. Band said he had no idea about Epstein’s sex crimes back then but got enough bad vibes that he advised Clinton to end the relationship.

“But Clinton continued to socialize with Epstein and take his money. In 2006 Epstein donated $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation. Clinton made more than two dozen trips on Epstein’s jet around this time, Epstein’s flight logs show. In January 2003, according to Band, Clinton visited Epstein’s private Caribbean island, Little St. James. Band said it was one of the few trips he declined to go on in his time with Clinton.”

In light of Band’s allegations, a Clinton spokesperson has reportedly provided detailed travelogue entries of the period in question that did not contain a visit to the island.

Which begs the question: who is telling the truth?