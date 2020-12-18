Tread lightly on social media around Glee alum Heather Morris. The actress slammed a fan’s “offensive” tweet involving her costar, the late Mark Salling.

ten years ago today “a very glee christmas aired” ❤️ artie got his magic legs, we all fell in love with coach beiste, and brittany reignited the magic of christmas for everyone 🎄🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/NEWdE8dAJ3 — alexa! ミ☆ (@mchalesagron) December 7, 2020

Earlier this month, a fan tweeted multiple pics from Glee’s season 2 holiday episode. “Ten years ago today a very Glee Christmas aired,” the user wrote. “Artie got his magic legs, we all fell in love with coach Beiste, and Brittany reignited the magic of Christmas for everyone.”

Actor Kevin McHale — who portrayed Artie on the hit Fox series — retweeted the pics, saying, “This album goes hard tho.”

the vomit face on Marks face is offensive — heather (@HeatherMorrisTV) December 18, 2020

Morris then responded, upset that Salling — who played Noah Puckerman on Glee — was covered with a vomit-face emoji. “The vomit face on Marks face is offensive,” she wrote.

Salling pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in 2017 after authorities found over 50,000 images on his computer as well as a thumb drive. He was scheduled to appear in court in March 2018, but in January of that year, he committed suicide at the age of 35.

The Dancing With the Stars alums smackdown of the fan was met with mixed reactions. Some agreed with the actress in that the tweet was inexcusable.

“Mark was their friend & as messed up as his choices were, he was still a person with a family & people that loved him. Separating a person’s behavior from who they are & still loving them, despite their shortcomings, is the mature thing to do,” one user wrote, while another commented: “I agree Heather, I find that disrespectful too. Despite what happened he is still your cast member and your friend who you lost.”

While others slammed Morris for defending Salling. “Nah i’m sorry but if my friend was a whole PEDOPHILE, their a** is getting cut off and forgotten idc how close we are,” one of her followers pointed out. “You’re more offended by an emoji than Mark’s actions?,” asked another. “Be honest – if he were still alive and serving time for his despicable crimes, would you still be offended by the emoji?”