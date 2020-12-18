The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, has had an extraordinary year — not only did she become a New York Times bestseller with her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she had the number one holiday single and also brought some much-needed holiday cheer to the world with an over-the-top, top-rated Christmas special.

Which is why it is shocking that Carey isn’t wrapping up 2020 by headlining the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special again from Times Square. Instead, her “nemesis” Jennifer Lopez got the gig!

“Mariah is hurt. 2020 has been one of the biggest years of her life. Despite everything everyone has been going through, Mariah came out on top,” a source tells OK!. “She would have been the perfect star to headline Ryan Seacrest’s broadcast. Plus, she has a lot of history with the show. It would be the perfect way to end this year showing that after something bad happens you can get back up and thrive.”

In 2017, the “Emotions” singer returned to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest after the previous year’s debacle where she was visibly upset and, at points, stopped singing despite a pre-recorded track playing in the background.

“Mariah would love to return every year and make it a holiday tradition,” adds a pal. “If her holiday hit can be back at No. 1 after more than two-and-a-half decades after its release and close out the year at the top of the charts, then Mariah can play Times Square again.”

Carey and Lopez have had a sordid relationship throughout their careers. In Carey’s memoir released earlier this year, she seemingly shades Lopez without officially calling her out by name.

In the book, the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” songstress writes that a “female entertainer on [Sony’s] label (whom I don’t know)” ended up using the same sample on a song that she had already licensed.

This seems to be in reference to the “Loverboy” vs. “I’m Real” showdown, in which Carey thinks that Lopez copied her infamous song. The whole debacle can be summed up with the famous line “I don’t know her,” when the 50-year-old Carey was asked about Lopez in an interview, and she pretended like she didn’t know who the superstar was.

OK! exclusively reported that although Lopez is referenced in Carey’s new explosive tell-all, she is far too busy to care.

“The long-running feud between Mariah and Jennifer is definitely one-sided. Jen is aware of the book and has been told that although she isn’t name-checked by Mariah, there is stuff in it about her. But Jen won’t be reading it herself.”