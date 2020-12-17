She says what’s on her mind! Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but also the Queen of shade. When adoring fan Kyle Blaine, who happens to be a senior campaign editor at CNN Politics, proudly displayed his Mariah Christmas ornament, the singer herself couldn’t help but respond.

“My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive!” he tweeted alongside a picture of the ornament, which doesn’t really look anything like the singing icon. Maybe it’s the awkward smile? Maybe the flat nose? Maybe the left eye that’s nothing more than a speck of black paint?

This is… Not approved 😐 (But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020

The “Emotions” singer didn’t hesitate to respond, quote-tweeting him almost two hours later, writing, “This is… Not approved.” However, since it is the most wonderful time of the year, she softened the blow by adding, “But it’s the thought that counts.”

Blaine seemed to take it well. “Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC,” he wrote.

Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020

Her “Lambs” didn’t disappoint either when they hilariously chimed in on Carey’s delicious response.

And what about this one ? 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/STYRd0cRSF — លេអា 🦋 (@sugarwth777_) December 17, 2020

“And what about this one,” one user commented with a photo of a Christmas tree topper that’s supposed to resemble the pop diva.

do you approve if this rainbow tattoo? pic.twitter.com/AqiVBO60nP — thomas (@tomwaIker) December 17, 2020

Another user showed off a quite impressive tattoo that they got to honor the “Heartbreaker” singers album cover, Rainbow.

Carey is synonymous with Christmas due to her hit song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” The holiday jam recently topped the Billboard Hot 100.

The author also explained this year that she doesn’t care what people think about her love of Christmas. Carey got candid with supermodel Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi, where they discussed why this particular holiday has been special to her ever since she was a little girl.

“I know people are like ‘you love Christmas!’ and they make fun of me, but it’s okay because I do. I actually do. It’s what I love,” she gushed.

While the Grammy winner has always loved Christmas, she says that celebrating the occasion wasn’t easy since family members would find ways to ruin the festivities.

“I was a sad kid that wanted Christmas to be great,” she revealed. “I wanted a real family that cared about me. I wanted them to care and I wanted them not to ruin it and they ruined it every year.”

Although she didn’t go into detail on how her family would tarnish the celebration of Christmas during her chat with the model, she did reveal that the celebratory event was often overshadowed by family drama and fighting.