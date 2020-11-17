Comedian Jeff Ross is suing a woman who accused him of having a relationship with her when she was underage for defamation.

Jessica Radtke alleged that they were in a relationship in the late ’90s when she was still underage.

According to papers that were filed in court in New York on Monday, November 17, Ross admitted that he knew Radtke from a comedy club in the city. In the documents — which were obtained by Page Six — Ross claimed to have a consensual relationship with Radtke in 2002 when she was of age.

Vulture is also named in the filing as Radtke spoke to the publication in August. Ross’ team said the accusations made in the piece were “completely false,” and Vulture “failed to properly vet Radtke or the veracity of her outrageous and bizarre accusations.”

According to the suit, Radtke has been trying to discredit Ross since 2017. The story of the relationship came to light in 2019 when she made a Facebook page called “Iwas15hewas33.”

She told Vulture that the comedian liked that she was innocent. Radtke also posted a video on Facebook, where she detailed her memories with Ross during their alleged underage relationship. The video went viral in June. At the time, Ross posted a statement on Twitter and said the allegations are “absolutely not true.”

“I have never engaged in a sexual relationship with a minor,” he said.

In the documents, Ross said Radtke “made the preposterous claim that she was Ross’ ‘date’ at a number of high-profile public events, including celebrity roasts, that were attended by thousands of people” and “to make her false allegations as salacious as possible, Radtke also falsely accused Ross of frequently having unprotected sex with her while she was underage and claimed Ross proposed to marry her.”

The filing claims that the 55-year-old has several witnesses who can attest that he did not date Radtke until she was 18.

In the suit, Ross said “Radtke is a habitual accuser who has lied about criminal conduct on multiple occasions. Indeed, Radtke has repeatedly falsely accused her family members and others of crimes,” which is similar to his statement in June.

His attorney told TMZ that “Jeff Ross has been defamed by a serial accuser for financial gain. Her own father, mother, brother, ex-fiancé, former best friends have documented proof of her lying and are supporting Jeff in this case. This lawsuit will clear Jeff’s name and hopefully stop others from continuing to be wrongfully accused by the defendant.”

Ross is seeking a gag injunction against “Radtke and/or her agents, employees, and those acting in concert with her,” as well as damages and court costs.