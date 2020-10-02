Porn director Craven Moorehead has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Aria Lee — who accused the adult film maven of sexual assault earlier this year.

In June, porn performer Lee alleged in a video on Twitter that she was sexually assaulted by Moorehead twice in 2019.

Lee alleges that the first incident took place on October 11, 2019, at a private residence in Los Angeles, California. The two were on the set of the X-rated Gamma Film’s Pure Taboo series, where Lee claims Moorehead assaulted her during a break from the shoot after she asked the director to show her to the bathroom.

TRUMP VS. BIDEN — A LOOK AT THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS MADE AGAINST THEM

“He was like, ‘Of course, I’ll walk you up there, this place is confusing.’ He was being nice. I thought he was being a good director,” Lee told AVN in June. “And he takes me to the bathroom, as I’m closing the door, he rushes in, pushes the door closed, pushes me down to my knees, takes his d*ck out and then makes me suck his d*ck. … And he just walked out and acted like nothing happened.”

Lee claims she was assaulted again by Moorehead months later in his car. Lee alleges Moorehead insisted on driving her to the set of a horror film — which he helped her get cast in — and during the car ride, “he took one hand off the steering wheel” and then “unbuckled” her seatbelt. Lee told the outlet that Moorehead then forced her to touch his privates and that she “was so sad and angry,” that she couldn’t “even move” her arm.

However, Moorehead has shut down Lee’s assault allegations. In the suit, which was filed in the L.A. County Superior Court, he calls the claims “false, malicious, defamatory and hurtful.” According to the suit, Moorehead believes “that every claim of sexual assault should be taken seriously,” but that he “vehemently denies” Lee’s accusations, calling them “outlandish, outright fabrications.”

The court documents, obtained by Page Six, allege that Lee’s Twitter post and interview with AVN, in which she accused Moorehead of assault are “full of contradictions, inconsistencies and outright lies.”

WHITE HOUSE SEX SCANDALS! 4 SHOCKING REVELATIONS FROM ‘SEX WITH PRESIDENTS’ BOOK

On Thursday, October 2, Moorehead broke his silence on Lee’s allegations via social media.

“My official statement regarding Aria Lee’s false allegations …. #defamation #fightingback #PowerInTruth,” the porn director captioned the Twitter post. “For those who may have forgotten, I was completely cleared of all of Aria Lee’s ‘rape’ allegations back in January 2020…”

“Do you understand how serious it is to be accused of rape? If you’re innocent of it, it’s the most horrible and devastating accusation,” he added.

Gamma Films released a statement in June that it had conducted an independent investigation into Lee’s claims on its set but had determined “it has been impossible to validate the veracity of the allegations in question.”