Six more women have new rape and sexual assault allegations against porn star Ron Jeremy — whose real name Ronald Jeremy Hyatt — the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced this week.

The adult actor pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, October 28, to three counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible oral copulation and one count each of sexual battery by restraint and assault with intent to commit forcible digital penetration.

The 67-year-old was initially arrested in June for alleged sex attacks on four women. Afterward, several more women came forward with their own reports. By August, he was charged again with 20 new sex crimes.

The latest allegations date back to 1996, and the victims range from 17 to 38, according to officials.

The youngest accuser in these new charges was 17 in 2008 when Jeremy raped her in her home.

Another woman with allegations against the actor, who has starred in over 2,000 adult films, was 19 in 1996 when he forced himself on her during a photoshoot.

One woman who was 26 when she encountered Jeremy said she was raped by him at a party in a nightclub, while another woman was 38 when he allegedly assaulted her in a bar in West Hollywood in 2013.

The new charges bring Jeremy up to 34 counts with 23 accusers. The sex crimes allegedly span over almost a quarter-century. His victims range from ages 15 to 54.

The youngest victim was 15 when Jeremy is said to have sexually assaulted her at a party in 2004. He is being held in lieu of a $6.6 million bond since June. Jeremy now faces 11 counts of rape, eight counts of sexual battery, and 16 other sexual offenses in total.

14 additional cases could not be prosecuted as they were outside the statute of limitations, according to Los Angeles DA Jackie Lacey.

If convicted, he faces up to 250 years in prison, with a possible maximum sentence of more than 330 years in state prison.

After he pleaded not guilty this week, a Monday, December 14, preliminary hearing date was set.

As the #MeToo movement gained traction in 2017, Jeremy was investigated and charged by a district attorney’s task force, which was formed to tackle sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

However, Jeremy doesn’t think he did anything wrong. “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support,” he tweeted after a court appearance in September. He also told Rolling Stone he had “never and would never rape anyone” after the magazine reported that more than a dozen women had accused him of sexual assault in 2017.

The actor, who was nicknamed “the Hedgehog,” has been one of the most prolific members of the adult film industry since the ‘70s.