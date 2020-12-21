President-Elect Joe Biden’s niece Caroline Biden got out of jail time for a DUI and was given probation instead, PEOPLE reported.

Caroline was sentenced this month after she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Pennsylvania. She was reportedly arrested in August 2019 when she crashed her car into a tree, and “had difficulty focusing on the conversation,” arresting officer Jeffrey Seamans said at the time. Caroline was also driving without a license.

According to The Independent, pill bottles containing carisoprodol and lorazepam which are controlled substances were found in the car in and Caroline’s system.

The plea deal was reached with the Montgomery County District Attorney and the 33-year-old was given five months probation and 20 days in rehab. On top of probation, Caroline will also have to pay $1,990 in fines and legal costs and complete 12 hours of community service, her license was suspended for a year and she will have to complete drug and alcohol awareness programs.

However, before the plea deal, Caroline was initially set to be sentenced to 20 days and six months of “confinement.” A spokesperson for the Montgomery County district attorney, Kate Delano told the Post that should Caroline “then violate or break the law at any time, then she will be on the hook for the rest of the sentence.”

Caroline is the daughter of the President-Elect’s brother James, and the incident was not the first time she was in trouble with the law or the first time she’s escaped a jail sentence.

In 2018, she received two years of probation after pleading guilty to running a $110K credit card scam where she used a borrowed credit card to open an account at the C.O. Bigelow pharmacy in New York City.

At the time, the felony larceny charge was thrown out and Caroline pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of petit larceny, and as a result, had to complete 10 days of community service in a childrens hospital and repay $110,810.04 to the credit cardholder.

Caroline was arrested again in 2013 for obstructing governmental administration, harassment and resisting arrest after she allegedly struck a male N.Y.C. police officer.

Julie Rendelman, a former New York prosecutor who told Law&Crime that Caroline’s DUI plea deal is not uncommon.

“In my experience with these cases, I have actually never seen a jail time offer unless the accident resulted in someone being injured,” she said.

“The plea she received is comparable to other first offence DUI cases in that jurisdiction.”

Former prosecutor and New Jersey criminal defense attorney Bob Bianchi also echoed the same sentiment to Law&Crime and said that there was “Nothing odd to me about this kind of resolution.” When Bianchi was a prosecutor he preferred to ” use rehab to count toward jail time, hoping for a successful rehab. Prison only exacerbates the person’s problems.”

Caroline isn’t the only relative of the President-Elect who is in hot water lately. Earlier in the month, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden confirmed that he is under a federal investigation for “tax affairs.” This came after claims that a laptop owned by Hunter, which was taken into custody by the FBI in late 2019, was said to contain evidence of documentation and communications about business deals in China and Ukraine which may have broken tax and money laundering laws.