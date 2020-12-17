Not getting off on the right foot! Joe Biden’s top aide Jennifer O’Malley Dillon is in hot water after she called out Republicans and Mitch McConnell in a new interview. Now, the public is divided following the controversial remarks.

While speaking with Glennon Doyle — who chatted with the political figure for Glamour magazine — Dillon spoke about politics in today’s environment and how people should be more willing to “compromise” on their viewpoints.

“Yes, exactly. And frankly, that’s what we need,” Dillon said. “The president-elect was able to connect with people over this sense of unity. In the primary, people would mock him, like, ‘You think you can work with Republicans?’ I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f**kers. Mitch McConnell is terrible.”

She added, “But this sense that you wish for that, you couldn’t wish for this bipartisan ideal? He rejected that. From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we are, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

Naturally, some people were offended by Dillon’s words, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio, calling attention to the blatant hypocrisy.

“Biden talks about unity and healing, but you want to know what they really think? Read how the person he wants as the next WH deputy chief of staff called Republicans in Congress a bunch of f***ers,” he wrote on Twitter.

When Biden was elected as 46th President of the United States, he made it clear that he wanted to bring people together. “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify,” the 78-year-old said in his victory speech on November 7. “Who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only sees the United States.”

“I understand the disappointment tonight,” he said, specifically speaking to Donald Trump supporters. “But now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature … To make progress we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies, they are Americans.”

However, Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director for Biden, supported Dillon, writing, “So @jomalleydillon would be the first to tell you her mom doesn’t approve of the spicy language, but I would be the first to tell you that the point she was making in this conversation with @GlennonDoyle is spot on: unity and healing are possible — and we can get things done.”

Additionally, other people pointed out that it was unfair that Dillon got berated for her one comment, while Trump can get away with his “locker room” talk, a.k.a. when he previously told Billy Bush, “And when you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything… grab them by the pu**y.”

One person wrote, “Jennifer O’Malley Dillon called republicans f**ckers? So what? It was ‘locker room talk,” while another added, “AND, Trump talked about grabbing women by their p***y, but you STILL supported him. You can no longer spin the cat on this Marco, she’s outta the bag. Furthermore I AGREE WITH Jennifer O’Malley Dillon who doesn’t attempt to pull the wool over our eyes.”