If you thought that Kanye West climbed to the peak of ego mountain by voting for himself in the 2020 Presidential election, never fear, it seems that rampant self-admiration seems to run in the family.

West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, doesn’t have any imminent political aspirations at the moment, but she did just post a picture of herself wearing a dress printed with, yes… a photo of her own face.

The 40-year-old was apparently shooting a campaign for her KKW Beauty makeup line, explaining that it was a “birthday collection shoot” for a new line of products (Kardashian’s birthday was in October). She urged fans to check out her eyeshadow in the photo, explaining, “my room growing up was all lavender and purple [which] has always been such a pretty color to me that’s why I wanted my birthday collection to have the prettiest purple palette.”

All fine and well, but the purple eyeshadow was hardly the focal point of the shot, right? Scrolling through the photos on her post, it appears that the “dress” with her photo is most likely just a piece of fabric that was printed for the occasion and draped around her body, not an actual structured garment, but — let’s face it — it’s still pretty high up there on the narcissistic scale!

There’s no apparent plans to create a “Kim” dress that fans can purchase (at least none that we know of) — but those who admire the makeup in the shot can definitely buy that. It’s the Opalescent Collection — named for Kardashian’s birthstone — at KKW Beauty, and prices range from $12 for an a la carte lip liner all the way up to $250 for the entire shebang (which includes nine lip glosses, two liners and a palette of powder eyeshadows in a luxe gold case).

It appears that Kardashian will go to any length to promote her products, having just recently raised eyebrows by posing topless in order to shill her new KKW Fragrance Crystal Collection. Anything for commerce, right?!