Reality star Kim Kardashian dropped jaws when she posed topless in order to promote her new KKW Fragrance Crystal Collection, and well, she’s certainly got our attention.

In the first pic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posed with her hands above her head in a skin-tight latex suit that hugged her hourglass figure. In the second snap, the 40-year-old was topless as she showed off her bare back. The brunette beauty wore her dark tresses in a long braid, which was decorated with crystal perfume bottles as it fell down her tanned backside.

“RESTOCK ALERT,” Kardashian captioned the post. “You asked, we listened — I am so excited to announce that in addition to the 3 new Crystal scents, we will be restocking our ENTIRE @KKWFRAGRANCE Crystal Collection in 30ML! Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Citrus, Crystal Oud, Crystal Violet Musk and Crystal Pear & Peony. Just in time for the holidays, gift for yourself and/or a loved one! Shop our entire range of Crystal fragrances all on Wednesday, 11.25 at 12PM PT only at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM.”

The final picture was of eight crystal-shaped perfume bottles from the collection.

Friends and fans complimented Kardashian on the sexy snaps. “So fireeeeeeee,” Sophia Hutchins said. “Oh God so gorgeous,” one fan gushed. “ICONIC,” another wrote.

Just in time for Christmas, Kardashian also announced that SKIMS is expanding their loungewear collection. She posted an adorable set of photos with her daughter Chicago West, where the mother and daughter duo were wearing matching fluffy white sets. Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, joined the pair in the last snap.

“Our most-wanted @SKIMS Cozy loungewear collection just got bigger and better than ever! Shop now in 5 new styles, 5 colors, sizes XXS-5X, and children’s sizes 2T-14 before Cozy sells out at SKIMS.COM and enjoy free shipping on domestic orders over $75,” Kardashian captioned the post.

Fans couldn’t handle how cute the mom and her daughters looked in their matching clothes. “The most precious photoshoot,” one user commented. “So sweet,” another said.

Kardashian has been hard at work promoting her new products ahead of the holiday season. Earlier in the week, she showcased another SKIMS loungewear set with North. The duo posed in matching gray sets in a fun and quirky photoshoot.