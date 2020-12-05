Reality star Kylie Jenner wasted no time in filing court documents on Friday, December 4, seeking a restraining order against a man who had previously been arrested for burglary in her gated community in Holmby Hills, according to reports.

Justin Bergquist is alleged to have broken into another home near Jenner’s $36.5 million home, and while nothing was stolen, he’s believed to have returned to the neighborhood for a second time, prompting the Kylie Cosmetics founder to take legal action.

According to TMZ, Bergquist’s second attempt at entering one of the luxury homes in Holmby Hills didn’t go as smooth as his first because security guards were quick to catch him before he could trespass anybody’s property.

When confronted by cops, he told officers that he was in the area to visit the 23-year-old — but Jenner later told authorities that she wasn’t expecting anybody at her home.

To be on the safer side of things, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wasn’t going to take any risks. It became apparent that Bergquist had broken into the wrong home the first time he trespassed the gated community since he was, in fact, looking for Jenner’s house.

Bergquist pled not guilty after being charged for the trespassing and burglary and is expected to attend court next month.

Jenner’s legal team is making sure that before his day in court, Bergquist will also be handed a restraining order to keep his distance from Jenner, who filed the documents just one day after returning from her two-day getaway trip to Tahoe with her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

The self-made billionaire has every reason to file the restraining order, seeing that this isn’t the first time she has been targeted by a stalker who had tried to enter her home.

Last year, CCTV cameras at Jenner’s $12 million Hidden Hills compound caught a man named Brandon Sevilla Martinez in the BBQ area of her property at 5 a.m. appearing to search for a key to gain access into her house.

During his unsuccessful search, Martinez made his way over to the house of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but after being spotted by local security guards in the neighborhood, he managed to flee and avoid an immediate arrest.

Jenner has been spending an increasing amount of time at her home ever since the coronavirus outbreak in March, so her safety isn’t to be played with — especially with Stormi at home.

It’s believed that her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott has also been spending more time in Los Angeles to be closer to his daughter, but it’s unclear whether he and Jenner were home when Bergquist returned for a second attempt to break into the reality star’s mansion.

According to an insider, the couple has worked out an “amazing” co-parenting schedule that’s made raising Stormi so much easier for the both of them.

“Kylie and Travis are co-parenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” said the source.

“Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”