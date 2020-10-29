Not afraid to bare it all! LeAnn Rimes took to Instagram on Thursday, October 29, to celebrate World Psoriasis Day and show off her skin by posting a beautiful nude photo.

“So much of my journey, both personally and within my creations, my new chant record and podcast coming out soon, has been excavating pieces that I’ve been hiding and bringing them to the light. It’s been and still is a journey of allowing them out and welcoming and reintegrating those fragments back into wholeness,” the 38-year-old captioned a photo of herself showing off red spots on her physique while sitting in a grassy field.

“Music has been my gift, and why I’m here. But I want to give a voice to these other pieces of me. And I want to give a voice to what so many other people are going through. This is finally my time to be unabashedly honest about what psoriasis is and what it looks like,” she continued.

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” songstress explained that she has been “holding in” this secret “for so long” and now she feels like she can breathe “a sigh of relief.”

“That’s what these photos are to me,” she stated. “I needed this. My whole body — my mind, my spirit— needed this desperately. With today being World Psoriasis Day, I thought this would be the perfect time to share my story with @glamourmag, head to the link in my bio/ stories to read my full essay 💕. #worldpsoriasisday #psoriasis #psoriasisawareness #glamourmag #whatilivewith.”

Of course, people immediately commented on the stunning snap. One person wrote, “I am so proud of you. I saw this photo and immediately got goosebumps. You’ve broken free. You’re flying. LOVE YOU!” while another echoed, “You know how much I love and respect you but this is EVERYTHING! So proud of you, such an important moment.”

A third added, “You’re so beautiful. Thank you for sharing.”

Rimes got candid about her psoriasis journey while speaking with Glamour magazine, telling the outlet that she was “only two years old” when she was diagnosed with the skin condition. “We’re at a moment in time right now when we’re all being stripped of everything we thought we needed — and now we can see how worthy and good enough we are without all of the bulls**t,” she said. “We’re worthy without the makeup and the artifice. We’re worthy of love without having to work for it.”

Rimes also mentioned that her husband, Eddie Cibrian, is supportive of her no matter what she looks like. “Before this shoot, my husband would look at me like, ‘I don’t even see that,’ which I obviously didn’t understand. I’d think, How can’t you see it?! It’s all over me! I think I see what he sees now,” she said.

“I hope anyone who also kept themselves small has the courage to step outside of that cage. When we allow ourselves not to be held in, our lives come back to us,” she concluded.