Singer Lizzo is looking *good as hell,* as she poses completely nude while taking part in Instagram’s latest viral photo challenge.

The 32-year-old was asked by fans to share an array of photos of herself from various points in her life. The requests ranged from snaps with stars like Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and DaBaby to nude photos of herself. The “Truth Hurts” crooner answered a request for a photo with “no clothes with a emoji covering you” on Thursday, December 30.

The artist granted another request for a “nude pic” by posing naked with her back to the camera via her Instagram Story.

The body-positive singer recently received backlash for promoting “diet culture” after she shared that she decided to do a 10-day juice cleanse. However, Lizzo clarified that she wasn’t starving herself or trying to lose weight. The artist explained she decided to do the cleanse after a trip to Mexico where she drank a lot and ate a lot of food that “f**ked” up her stomach.

“I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat,” Lizzo explained in an inspirational message via Instagram. “These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves. I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy.

“DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY,” she added.

The “Juice” singer said she felt like a “bad b***h” after her detox. “I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox,” she noted. “I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their body.”

The Grammy winner has been receiving a lot of praise and recognition for promoting self-love and body positivity while remaining candid with her fans about her own insecurities.

Earlier this month, the “Crybaby” crooner took to TikTok and confessed she took off her clothes one day and “started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself.” Lizzo — whose full name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson — explained that she allowed herself to sit with those negative feelings for a minute.

“Normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don’t, and that’s OK too,” she admitted, adding that thinking negatively from time to time “happen to the best of us.”

“I think these are normal,” she added. “But I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it. But I know I’m going to get through it.”