Full House actress Lori Loughlin has reported to federal prison on Friday, October 30, to begin her two-month sentence due to her participation in the massive college admissions cheating scandal that rocked the nation last year.

According to officials, Loughlin surrendered to authorities at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., which is about 40 miles from San Francisco. This is the same facility where fellow actress involved in the scandal Felicity Huffman served her two-week sentence back in October 2019.

Huffman was put in the general inmate population at the facility during her sentence; it is expected Loughlin will be subject to the same. It is a low-security prison currently housing 874 female inmates. Currently, all visitation at the prison has been suspended due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 56-year-old, as well as her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, was ordered to report to prison on November 19, so she is starting her sentence early. Giannulli, who apparently has not arrived at jail yet, has a longer sentence to serve, five months.

Additionally, Loughlin has also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service once she is released. (Giannulli will pay a $250,000 fine, and perform 250 hours of community service.)

The couple paid William Rick Singer $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, despite neither girl ever having playing the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli originally pleaded not guilty when the scandal made headlines. But in May 2020, they changed their minds. Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The pair’s daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, were not charged in the scandal, but Olivia Jade — a prominent influencer — received major backlash following the scandal and lost numerous endorsements deals from brands like Sephora. Neither girl attends USC anymore.