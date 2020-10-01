I really don’t know her! Despite promising that she would tell all in her new memoir, Mariah Carey refused to write about two moments that were the most painful in her life — Nicki Minaj and American Idol.

“Think about it, Mariah was happy to dish about her family, whom she claims was abusive, but couldn’t bring herself to even mention Nicki or her time on Idol. They both have been totally omitted, as if neither ever happened, because they are both still too painful for Mariah,” a source tells OK!.

“Mariah still blames her longtime friend and producer, Idol judge Randy Jackson for getting her the job on the show. That is why he is hardly mentioned in the book either, despite being friends for decades.”

10 CONFESSIONS FROM MARIAH CAREY‘S MEMOIR: LOVE, CHILDHOOD ABUSE & HER ‘LAMBS’

However, another pal has a different take on why Minaj is not mentioned in her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. “Mariah doesn’t want to give her any attention. She knows whatever she writes about Nicki, Nicki will fire back. This book is about Mariah and her life, not Nicki Minaj. When it comes to someone that likes to fight as much as Nicki does, it is best to just not engage,” explains the friend.

Another noticeable omission from the book is her former manager, short-lived reality star producer Stella Bulochnikov. “After Nicki, Stella is the second person Mariah wishes had never appeared in her life,” the source concludes.

The ‘Emotions’ singer joined the judging panel for season 12 of Fox’s hit singing competition show. She was joined on the panel by longtime Idol judge and friend Jackson, Minaj and country singer Keith Urban.

CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT! HOUSEWIVES WHO’VE QUIT THE FRANCHISE IN 2020 (SO FAR)

After only one season though, Carey announced that she was leaving the show in late May 2013 to focus on her music.

In 2015, the Grammy winner got candid about her experience on Idol with Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O show, calling it the “worst experience” of her life.

When the hosts asked if she would ever return to the hit reality competition show, she said: “Hell no! Absolutely not. That was the worst experience of my life.

“I’m not going to get into what it was, but let’s just say I don’t think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show. Pitting two females against each other wasn’t cool,” Carey said, referencing the behind-the-scenes feud with Minaj.

TALK SHOW TRAINWRECKS! 25 CELEBS WHO TANKED AS HOSTS

The ‘Super Bass’ rapper isn’t the only female superstar to get snubbed in Carey’s new memoir. OK! exclusively reported that Jennifer Lopez was also mentioned — well, sort of mentioned — in the explosive new book.

She referred to Lopez as a “female entertainer on [Sony’s] label (whom I don’t know).” OK! reported that Lopez was unbothered by Carey seemingly dissing her, because she was “too busy” to read the book.

“Jen wishes Mariah the best, but just isn’t that interested in reading about her life. Jen is far too busy focusing on her own life, with her children and family and fiancé,” a source dished to OK!. “Jen is also busy reading scripts and even talking about going back into the recording studio. She is literally the busiest woman in showbiz and amazed that Mariah has enough time on her hands to spend writing a book.”