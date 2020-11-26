Singer Mariah Carey has stressed that she doesn’t care what people think about her love of Christmas.

The singer, who is often referred to as the Queen of Christmas, had a candid chat with Naomi Campbell on her YouTube series, No Filter With Naomi, where she opened up on why this particular holiday has been special to her ever since she was a little girl.

“I know people are like ‘you love Christmas!’ and they make fun of me, but it’s okay because I do. I actually do. It’s what I love,” she gushed.

While the Grammy winner has always loved Christmas, she says that celebrating the occasion wasn’t easy since family members would find ways to ruin the festivities.

“I was a sad kid that wanted Christmas to be great. I wanted a real family that cared about me. I wanted them to care and I wanted them not to ruin it and they ruined it every year.”

It’s no secret that Carey has an estranged relationship with both of her siblings, Morgan and Allison Carey, whose troubled upbringings she addressed in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

And while she didn’t go into detail on how her family would tarnish the celebration of Christmas during her chat with Campbell, she did reveal that the celebratory event was often overshadowed by drama and arguments.

Of course, things are quite different now for the 50-year-old, who celebrates Christmas with her own family, including her nine-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

Carey also spoke on finding out that her 1994 single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” had topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2019, which she described as a moment that left her feeling “at peace.”

“I was looking at the Christmas tree and I felt at peace… an incredible moment,” she shared. “In the midst of all the new young artists that were happening at that moment it broke through and that’s the power of the song.

“Look it had been Number 1 on the Holiday Charts for years and years and I wasn’t focused on it, but my lambs, my fans, the greatest people on earth, were so diligent about making it.

“People are like, ‘’How do you write these classic Christmas songs?’ Because it’s from a place that’s true. When it’s Christmas, it’s not work.’

Carey’s interview with Campbell comes just days before her Apple TV+ Magical Christmas Special airs on December 4, which features a brand new soundtrack single and video for Oh Santa! featuring Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

The collaboration was first teased in October when Carey posted a photo to her Instagram with each artist’s initials written on the back of a chair on the set of the music video.