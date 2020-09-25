She is giving us all the emotions. Mariah Carey is opening up like we have never seen before; the iconic songstress sat down with Oprah Winfrey and talked about the pain and trauma she suffered as a little girl.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey author didn’t hold anything back when talking to Winfrey on her new Apple TV+ series, The Oprah Conversation. The ‘Hero’ singer reflected upon her early childhood and where her relationship with her family is today.

In her new memoir, the mother-of-two claims that her siblings (a brother Morgan, 60, and sister Allison, 57) sold “lies” to gossip magazines and have been “attacking” her for decades. She also details the shocking experience when her sister tried to sell her to a pimp before she was a teenager.

“When I was 12-years-old, my sister drugged me with valium,” she told Winfrey. “Offered me a pinky nail full of cocaine, inflicted me with third degree burns and tried to sell me out to a pimp.”

Obviously a little shook by the news, Winfrey asked Carey to look back on that alleged experience now. “What do you think was the source of their pain?” she questioned.

“We don’t even really know each other… we didn’t grow up together, but we did,” the Grammy winner told Winfrey. “Like, they were on their journeys, by the time I got into the world, they had already been damaged, in my opinion.”

“But again, I wasn’t there. I was dropped into this world and I literally felt like an outsider amongst my own family.”

The 50-year-old singer said that she felt as if her siblings always thought that her “life was easy” compared to theirs. “They just grew up with the experience of living with a Black father and a white mother together as a family and I was for the most part living with my mother, which they saw as easier, but in reality it was not.”

Carey was born in Huntington, New York, on March 27, 1970. Her father, Alfred Roy Carey was an aeronautical engineer of African-American and Venezuelan descent. Her mother, Patricia, was white and an opera singer and vocal coach from Illinois.

The ‘One Sweet Day’ singer revealed that she doesn’t refer to her mother as ‘mom,’ but instead as Patricia, and she calls her siblings “ex-brother” and “ex-sister.”

Carey has two children of her own, whom she shares with rapper Nick Cannon: 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. She told Winfrey that it’s a “really tough job to be a mother” but that she tries to “make my kids’ lives amazing.”