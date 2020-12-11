Shortly after her 1-year-old daughter went missing about a year ago, teenage mother Megan Boswell gave a strange on-camera interview to a local news network where she wanted to set the record straight on what some were saying about her family.

Megan admitted that she identified as a “Gypsy” but wanted it known that “Gypsies are not a cult.” The mother told News Channel 11, “They have been asking people if there is like a Gypsy ringleader and like…I mean like we’re not like ringleaders, we’re not like out here kidnapping babies, or anything like that.

“Well, yeah, and like my dad’s very proud of that, you know, but he’s just mad about all the rumors going around like trashing them [Gypsies] cause like we’re not a cult, you know what I mean, we’re not like, nothing like that at all.”

In that same interview, Megan claimed that she knew where her young daughter, who ultimately turned up dead, was — seemingly placing blame on her mother, Angela. “I told TBI [Tennessee Bureau of Investigation] where to find her. My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously and if they don’t go tonight, I will go myself and go get her.”

The TBI issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn Mae Boswell in February, even though the toddler hadn’t been seen for months. The little girl’s remains were found buried beneath a shed on Megan’s father’s property in March.

The toddler’s body had been dumped in a hole alongside a pile of clothing and toys. It is the same property that Megan had been living on with her father and his new wife until November when she moved, around the same time little Evelyn had last been seen alive.

Megan, 18, is accused of two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect and a slew of other charges. If convicted, she will be the youngest woman sentenced to death in the U.S.

The teen mom has entered a plea of not guilty to all 19 charges she is facing.