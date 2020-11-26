Singer Meghan Trainor announced in October that she’s expecting her first child — a boy — with husband Daryl Sabara, but being pregnant during a pandemic has left the “Let You Be Right” singer feeling scared.

The 26-year-old, who quit her position as a mentor on The Voice UK to focus all of her attention on her baby, sat down for an interview with Lorraine on Thursday, November 26, to promote her festive album, A Very Trainor Christmas, before going on to discuss how she’s prepping for motherhood.

Trainor admitted she had canceled her Thanksgiving celebrations after being diagnosed with gestational diabetes, and on top of adjusting to life in the midst of a pandemic, the blonde beauty says that being pregnant during times as such has been challenging.

ROSE MCGOWAN ROCKS AN ARM CAST AT THE BEACH — BUT STILL LOOKS FAB! SEE PHOTOS

“It’s definitely spooky with COVID and quarantining and going to my doctor appointments alone and without my husband because it is safer that way and that is how they run it,” she explained.

“So it’s been scary and different but we are all healthy and that is all that matters and we are just trying to stay as safe as we can.”

To make matters worse, Trainor is also worried about delivering her baby without her mother by her side, after being told by her doctors that she would only be allowed to have one person in the delivery room.

Given that Sabara has already been absent from most of her doctor’s appointments due to the coronavirus restrictions, Trainor definitely wants her husband near her — even if it means her mom won’t be able to come to the hospital for the baby’s birth.

FROM CONTROVERSIES TO KELLY CLARKSON, 10 UNBELIEVABLE MOMENTS FROM MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

“My doctors keep going back and forth.

“They’re like, ‘Yeah you can have two people in the delivery room’ and then they’re like, ‘It might be one now!’ I just hope by February we can have at least two people in the delivery room. I need my momma!”

Trainor, who was formerly a judge on FOX’s The Four, adds that with all the changes that have occurred in her life in the last couple of months — on top of being diagnosed with her medical condition — she thought it was best to cancel her Thanksgiving dinner and save the festivities for Christmas instead.

“I canceled Thanksgiving this year. I also got diagnosed with gestational diabetes so I can’t really eat all the food I want to eat. I have to write down everything I eat and count my carbs and proteins.

GABOUREY SIDIBE & HER FIANCÉ BRANDON FRANKEL ARE #COUPLEGOALS — SEE 5 CUTE PICS

“I figured it’s not safe anyway, let’s just cancel this and save it for Christmas.”

It’s certainly been a busy year for Trainor, who released her third studio album, Treat Myself, in January, followed by an extensive promotional campaign, a stint on The Voice UK and the release of her Christmas album in October.

For the remainder of her pregnancy, it looks as if the “All About That Bass” vocalist will take things easy now that her schedule is beginning to clear up.

She’s expected to welcome her baby boy in February.