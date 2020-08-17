Miley Cyrus got candid in a recent interview about her past relationships and her long journey to healing her broken heart after she split with her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

While the ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ singer seemed to be still reeling from their “traumatic” split, the Hunger Games actor is said to be “living a completely different life” and enjoying it at best with a new beauty in his arms.

During an interview with Sirius XM August 14, the 27-year-old explained “losing the house in Malibu and going through a really public breakup.”

“I think I just really needed some clarity,” she said.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer, whose new song came out last Friday, revealed that the song had a lot to do with her divorce from Hemsworth – who she lost her virginity to – and her journey to sobriety.

“It was just really important to me to be able to like really sit with my thoughts,” Cyrus said.

The newlyweds split in August 2019 after being married for only eight months. The ‘Adore You’ singer and 30-year-old Hemsworth, who had an on and off relationship for 10 years, finalized their divorce in January 2020.

During their very public breakup, the Australian born actor decided to head back home to his family in Byron Bay, Australia.

An insider disclosed: “Liam is happy to have moved on and is living a completely different life now.

“The way things ended between them didn’t sit well [with him] and he was saddened by it all. It took him time to come to terms with the end of their relationship and to process it all.”

The insider continued, “He knows that he is in a better place and that they needed to move on from one another.”

Now, new love is brewing between The Last Song actor and Aussie model, Gabriella Brooks.

In March, a source explained: “They can both just completely be themselves and take things at face value. She’s low key and down-to-earth. So far it’s been very easy and fun.”

As for the ‘Mother’s Daughter’ singer, she got real about her not so easy journey to finding peace with the Call Her Daddy podcast host, Alexandra Cooper on August 14.

The ‘Unholy’ singer spoke about her past exes from Hemsworth to Kaitlynn Carter to Cody Simpson, her most recent ex.

“I feel like, as a woman, I was villainized for moving on,” Cyrus revealed. “They made me seem like I was disloyal, which is so against my f—king character. You attack my f—king character, and my character is everything. It’s my foundation.”

Following her one-month relationship with the 31-year-old blogger, Cyrus began seeing the Australian singer, Cody Simpson, soon after.

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer had been going strong with the 23-year-old and even quarantining together. In the Call Her Daddy podcast, Cyrus explained some of her thoughts while in quarantine.

“I think one thing that’s been really cool about this time that we’ve all had is, I think originally we all started literally cleaning house,” she said.

“And then once you couldn’t do that anymore, you had to go into your own self and start cleaning out what you’ve been holding onto for too long — things that belong to you, and things that don’t, and things that no longer serve you.”

Last week, it was released that the two had broken up after less than a year of dating. Sources said that nothing major had happened in their relationship but Cyrus was the one who felt the two singers should go separate ways.

While her ‘traumatic’ split from Hemsworth led to a long road of recovery, she explained how sobriety was the best path to seek peace, highlighting that everyone has to go through their own unique journeys.

“One thing I have grown into is that when I feel one thing is right for me never preach that it’s right for everybody else,” she emphasized. “You just definitely want to feel like you are just in control of your own life and not trying to control anyone else’s.”