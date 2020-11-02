Clarence Martin Jr. was arrested near the tarmac of McCarran Airport in Las Vegas, Nev., for allegedly throwing his 2-month-old daughter, London Martin, off of his balcony on Saturday, October 24. Now, new details about the incident are coming to light.

In the arrest report, Martin’s fiancée, Nicole Poole — who is also the mother to London — called 911 around 3:40 a.m. to report that he threw their child out of their second-floor apartment. According to the report, Martin set the living room on fire, which ultimately killed his family’s poodle, who was found dead inside a cage.

Poole went into the living room with the child, but Martin took London from her. Martin went out on the balcony and returned without the newborn.

“Poole ran outside and discovered her baby laying on the ground in the parking area,” the report states. “She ran down and picked her baby up, ran southbound through the complex because she thought Martin was chasing her.”

A neighbor tried to perform CPR on the toddler before authorities arrived, but the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, the report stated. The Clark County Coroner’s office revealed London had died from blunt force head trauma, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

While at the apartment, an officer saw a white Mercedes Benz leave the area and crash into another car. Authorities concluded that the car belonged to the fiancée, and Martin was behind the wheel. Martin was also involved in two more crashes — one on the 215 Beltway near Windmill and another in the airport connector tunnel.

At about 4 a.m., a ticket counter worker saw Martin trying to open a locked door, the report alleges. When she asked what he was doing, “he crawled onto the baggage conveyor belt that entered in the secure area of the airport.”

After Martin — who was apparently wearing a TSA agent’s shirt from a break room — was recognized by a maintenance worker near the tarmac, an officer arrived and took him into custody. As he was being taken away, he yelled, “burn b**ch! Jeffreys Street, Jeffreys Street!” Martin was brought to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada “for treatment for his medical issues,” the arrest report states.

“According to [the fiancée], Martin told her he had mental health issues in the past but she had not seen an issues until … in the last three days,” the report notes. “Martin hadn’t eaten or slept in the last three days.”

Martin faces multiple charges, including open murder and first-degree arson. Following his arrest, Martin was hospitalized and booked in absentia, according to police.