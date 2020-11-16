Do you constantly look on your television for the latest crime story? How many times have you researched Chris Watts’ interviews? If so, then we’ve got the perfect app for you! CrimeDoor — which officially launches on Monday, November 16 — is an augmented reality app that aims to solve cold cases.

Hollywood producer and broadcast journalist Neil Mandt created the program, which “opens the doors” into real crime scenes. According to the press release, “when users enter these doors to the spatial web, they are brought into virtual experiences that recreate the scenes detectives encountered when they originally arrived.”

“Created with the dedicated True Crime fanbase in mind, the app will launch with hundreds of profiles that contain in-depth, curated, unbiased news and information related to famous as well small town murder and missing person cases around the world,” the statement reads.

While using the app, users will get to experience well-known tragic deaths — including John Lennon’s, Selena’s and JonBénet Ramsey’s — and The Delphi Murders, The Yogurt Shop Murders and more.

JonBénet Ramsey CrimeDoor

So, how exactly do people get to go behind-the-scenes of these pivotal points in time? “Based on publicly available evidence and photos from crime scenes, CrimeDoor’s AR platform allows the True Crime community to put themselves in these moments to experience 3D evidence with chilling reality,” the description reads.

Even better — the AR environments are based on real crime scene photos, police reports and eyewitness accounts.

See for yourself below — OK! has exclusively obtained two photos from the Georgann Hawkins (who was killed by Ted Bundy) door, which will be launching this week.

Georgiana Hawkins Ted Bundy CrimeDoor

Georgiana Hawkins Ted Bundy CrimeDoor

“We aren’t celebrating killers, we are giving a voice to the victims. Our biggest focus is on unsolved murders and missing persons and by adding cases and content on a daily basis we hope to raise awareness and quite possibly justice for those who can no longer speak for themselves,” Mandt says.

“We have created an easier way for True Crime enthusiasts to engage in their passion by bringing content into one centralized app,” he adds. “Through our groundbreaking AR technology, anyone can explore and experience crime scenes in a way that has never been possible.”

For the first time ever, police and detectives can go back to a murder scene for as long as possible. Paul Holes, who helped crack the Golden State Killer case, calls CrimeDoor “a game changer for cold cases around the world.”

So, what are you waiting for? Put on your detective hat… and get cracking!