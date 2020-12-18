Hard time: Mossimo Giannulli, who recently started a jail sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal earlier this year, is reportedly having lots of peace and quiet to think his misdeeds over.

According to his son, Gianni, the 57-year-old fashion designer is being held in solitary confinement, which is understandable given that there is a coronavirus pandemic going on, but the length of the quarantine doesn’t jibe with the minimum-security type of time he and his family was expecting he’d serve while behind bars.

Gianni, according to ABC News, reported on his Instagram account (which is private) that his father “has been locked in solitary confinement for one full month” and that he is “only let out every three days for a few moments to shower.”

He added that Mossimo was “supposed to serve his time in a minimum security camp,” but is now in “quarantine in the MEDIUM security prison in a cell” instead.

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Gianni reportedly stated.

He also said that his father may continue this solitary period for another 20 days, according to the outlet.

Gianni is the stepson of Lori Loughlin, who is also currently incarcerated at a different prison, and for a shorter period of time.

Giannulli surrendered to The Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif., on November 19 to serve a five-month sentence. His wife began her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin on October 30. She is expected to be home in time for the holidays.

The couple was arrested as part of a nationwide college admissions scam in March 2019. The fashion designer and Full House alum, 56, were accused of paying $500,000 to get daughters Isabella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California as part of the crew team, but both girls had never played the sport. They were not implicated in the crime, but both dropped out of the school shortly after the scandal broke.

Younger daughter Olivia Jade, a former influencer and YouTuber, broke her silence regarding the bribery scam on an episode of Red Table Talk on December 8, which gained a largely negative response. During her time on the episode, she admitted she knew what her parents were up to. but didn’t realize what they were doing was wrong.

While she defended her parents’ attempt to do what was best for their kids, Olivia Jade seemed more focused on getting a do-over with the public. “I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” she pleaded.