While he might have denied it in his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis last year, it looks like Prince Andrew did stay at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion on a trip where he allegedly slept with a trafficked teenager.

Sources told the Daily Mail that the Prince stayed in Epstein’s $80.4 million Manhattan home on the final night of his 2001 pre-Easter visit to the U.S. to “save taxpayers money,” but neither Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell were at the property at the time. On the three-day trip, Virginia Roberts alleged that she and Prince Andrew had another sexual encounter after a previous one in London.

An itinerary, seen by the Mail, showed that Prince Andrew stayed at the British consul general residence in New York before a 24-hour trip to Boston, and then he returned to New York and spent the night “at a private address.” A few hours were also set aside for “Private Time” on the itinerary.

While Prince Andrew couldn’t explain what he did in his private time, Roberts and another one of his so-called “masseuses” claimed to have met him in the city.

However, the Duke denied all the allegations and said he didn’t even remember meeting Roberts, until he was shown a picture of him with the teen in Maxwell’s home in 2001.

Eventually, he admitted that he may have briefly been on the property. “I probably did because of what I was doing I was staying with the consul general, which is further down the street on Fifth so I wasn’t I wasn’t staying there. I may have visited but definitely didn’t, definitely, definitely no, no, no activity“

Johanna Sjoberg, who was also picked up by Maxwell as a “masseuse” for Epstein, recalled sitting on Prince Andrew’s lap. The Duke touched her breasts, but Sjoberg said she was unbothered by the incident and thought it was “funny” because of who he is.

In a deposition, Roberts recalled that she “had sex with Prince Andrew … in Epstein’s New York mansion in spring 2001. I was 17 at the time. Epstein called me down to his office. When I got there Epstein was there, along with Maxwell, Johanna Sjoberg and Andy. I was very surprised to see him again. Epstein and Maxwell were making lewd jokes about ‘Randy Andy.’ I had the impression that Andy had come there to see Epstein and to have sex with me. There was no apparent purpose for Andy to be there.” She said was paid $400 by Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew claimed Roberts’ version of events didn’t happen as he had “taken [his daughter] Beatrice to a Pizza Express in Woking for a party at about 4 or 5 in the afternoon. And then because the Duchess was away, we have a simple rule in the family that when one is away the other is there.” However, Princess Beatrice allegedly has no recollection of her father attending the Pizza Express birthday party, and there are no photos from the bash to confirm or deny his attendance.

A spokesperson for Prince Andrew told the Mail: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any of these matters.”