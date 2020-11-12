Rapper Mo3 is dead after he was shot in Dallas, Texas, TMZ reported.

Law enforcement told the outlet that he was shot just before noon on Wednesday, November 11, in Dallas. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The musical artist — whose real name is Melvin Noble — and the gunman were reportedly traveling northbound on the I-35 interstate when the perpetrator got out of his car and approached Mo3. Mo3 got out of his car and ran away, but the gunman came at him and fired multiple rounds. The 28-year-old was hit in the back of the head.

The gunman is said to have also shot an innocent bystander, who was sitting in his own car. The second victim was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“You think of the location and all the people who could be standing around or the other innocent people who could have been seriously injured,” Sgt. Warren Mitchell, a police spokesman for the Dallas Police Department, said. “I don’t know a better word to describe it other than ‘brazen.’ I mean, in broad daylight [with] several cars around.”

No arrests have been made, but the police are continuing to investigate. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information.

The father of three told Flaunt magazine earlier this year that he is a “gang member turned rapper” and explained how he proved himself over the years.

“The black community and the Hispanic community, we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle,” he said. “I’m giving a message, I’m giving hope. Me, I’ve been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain’t limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it’s my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me. They can relate.”

Mo3 said he survived a shooting last year and was arrested in 2017 in connection with a Dallas-Fort Worth nightclub shooting, which left one person dead.

Police have not given a motive for the shooting, but Mo3 told Flaunt that people are always jealous of successful rappers. “That’s how it’s always been. Security or no security, you’re always targeted. Your level of success makes you a target. You have people looking at you who are less fortunate, so you’re automatically a target. You’re looking at nobody, you don’t know these people, but you’re automatically a target,” he said when asked about Pop Smoke’s passing.

Mo3 is best known for the song “Errybody (Remix),” which he recorded with Boosie Badazz. His friend and mentor tweeted, “IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE” after the news broke.

Fans offered their condolences following the tragic news. “I’m in disbelief. Rest up Mo3. You will be missed,” one replied. “Keep ya head up, babe,” another said.

Mo3’s latest album, BadAzz Mo3, was released in February. Just hours before the incident, he posted a promo for his sold-out show in Indianapolis, Ind., on Instagram with the caption, “All Promotes Book MO3 Now Its Lit #SoldOutShows.”