Lora Grace Duncan — the 18-year-old girl whose body was found in a hotel in Florida — was shot by her boyfriend and Salt Life co-founder, Michael Troy Hutto.

According to WPTV, the arrest affidavit reveals that Duncan’s father told police that Hutto, 54, was in a relationship with his daughter.

One day before Duncan’s body was found inside a room at the Hilton Oceanfront resort on Singer Island, the affidavit alleges that Hutto had been taken to a Jacksonville hospital after his car was illegally parked in a St. Augustine gas station parking lot.

SEE INTIMATE FAMILY PHOTOS OF CHRIS WATTS, SHANANN & HIS FAMILY BEFORE MURDERS

Hutto was reportedly “twitching, making delusional comments and crying while his eyes were rolling into the back of his head” when he was found.

Detectives questioned Hutto at the hospital, where he said, “Oh my God, I think I hurt my Gracie,” according to the affidavit. Hutto also began to cry when he was speaking with authorities.

Later on, Hutto allegedly told detectives he was heading to the Florida Keys with Duncan to visit some of his friends when they stopped at the hotel. After going to the beach, Hutto said they were “playing inside of the hotel room as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun.”

13 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SCOTT PETERSON CASE

The businessman allegedly told detectives that Duncan was sitting on the counter in the bathroom when he pointed the gun at her and it fired. He allegedly left the room, put the gun in his backpack and drove until he ran out of gas. Hutto left behind his wallet and identification. It is still unclear as to why they were playing with a gun in the hotel room.

Hutto appeared before a Palm Beach County judge on Monday, November 9. The judge set his bond to $255,000 and ordered that he not contact Duncan’s family or have any weapons in his possession.

The teenager was found dead on Thursday, October 29, after her parents asked police to conduct a welfare check on their daughter. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that she “had voluntarily left the county with a known individual” on Wednesday, October 26.

LACI PETERSON — THE AUTOPSY SECRETS THAT SENT SCOTT TO DEATH ROW

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family of this tragic event. Although we hoped for a better outcome, we will assist in any way possible to help bring those responsible to justice,” sheriff Mark Hunter said in his statement.