Though his mom, Larsa Pippen, is making headlines every other day due to her involvement with Malik Beasley, college basketball star Scotty Pippen Jr. isn’t letting the scandal stop him from dominating his sport.

The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen has commanded attention as a star player in his sophomore season at Vanderbilt. The famous son has averaged 23.3 points per game for the 4-2 Commodores. “He’s just confident; he has an understanding of what we’re doing on both sides. I thought he had a good grasp last year, but even more so now,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse told a local Tennessee paper after Pippen scored a career-high 30 points on Sunday. “He’s definitely playing like an all-league player and possibly an All-American if he keeps it up.”

Pippen Jr. recently raised eyebrows when he seemingly shaded Beasley on Twitter after news came out that his mom was dating the Timberwolves guard even though he was still married.

Focused on myself and my goals. I’m not responsible for nobody’s actions. All good over here.🤞 — Scotty Pippen Jr (@spippenjr) December 1, 2020

OK! previously reported that Larsa and Beasley were busted holding hands while in an airport in Miami. Immediately after photos emerged of the two, Beasley’s wife, Montana Yao, took to Instagram to voice her shock that her husband would cheat on her.

“Wow… I don’t even know this man,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “This is wild y’all. I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all. The truth always comes out one way or another… I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down.”

The 23-year-old model immediately filed for divorce after seeing the pictures of Beasley with the former Real Housewives of Miami star. Yao and Beasley got married in March of this year after welcoming their son, Makai, one year prior.

Larsa swears that the athlete was single at the time when they got together. She broke her silence via Twitter over the weekend. “I’ve been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I’ve been linked to a few guys my entire life so don’t sit here and paint a picture of me that isn’t true,” she wrote. “Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him, that’s a fact.”

This is 100% false. Continue to speak on my name and my relationship and we’re going to have issues. Receipts don’t lie. Let’s not go there. I think you’ve embarrassed yourself enough already. https://t.co/ad0XtzkZMP — Montana Yao (@montanayao) December 27, 2020

Pippen split from her ex-husband of almost 20 years, Scottie Pippen, in 2018, and shares four children with the retired basketball player: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and Sophia, 12.