She’s back on the market! After being blindsided by ex-husband Justin Hartley last November, when he unceremoniously ended their two-year marriage in a text, Chrishell Stause is finally ready to move on.

“She’s stepping back into the dating scene,” a source tells OK! of the Selling Sunset star.

The source says the 39-year-old had been holding out hope the 43 year-old would come crawling back, but he’s since found love with his Young & The Restless costar, Sofia Pernas.

“That stung,” says the source, “but Chrishell’s gotten her confidence back and is going through her many dating options with friends.”

Her type? “She’s looking for someone kind and generous,” says the source, adding, “self-centered actors need not apply!”

In November 2019, Hartley filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. The two dated for four years before they got married in October 2017. TheThis Is Us star was married to Lindsay Hartley from 2004-2012 and share a 15-year-old daughter named Isabella.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, the All My Children alum revealed she is “completely single because of COVID,” but is taking “baby steps” to get back on the dating scene. She also admitted some men have even slipped into her DMs, which has been an added bonus.

“I have to say, I have had a few, yes,” she confessed. “That has been a nice surprise. There’s a few [people you might know], but I’m not going to tell you who.”

At the time, she added, “[I’ve responded] in a polite way. I haven’t taken the next step, no.”

These days, the real estate superstar is adjusting to her new normal, which involves putting on her dance shoes instead of selling homes, since she is appearing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Even though the brunette beauty has been through some ups and downs over the past year — in addition to her divorce, Stause lost both of her parents within a year of each other — it seems like she has come out on top. “I’m in a really positive space,” she declared.

“I have dealt with personal stuff with my family, but even that … It just feels like it’s just an important time to say yes to things, because you don’t know how short life is,” she explained. “You don’t know how long you’re going to be here. You’re not promised anything, so if this year has taught me anything, it’s just — even if it scares you, just say yes, dress up, show up, get out there.”