Child star Shia LaBeouf has been charged with multiple misdemeanors following an alleged assault that took place over the summer.

The Holes actor, according to TMZ has been charged on counts of battery and petty theft by the L.A. City Attorney following an investigation into an incident — where LaBeouf allegedly assaulted a man — that occurred in June.

It is being reported that the Even Stevens actor got physical with a man after arguing with him, then fleeing the scene. The man is claiming that LaBeouf stole his hat as he was leaving. After police looked into the case, they determined that LaBeouf was the aggressor.

The 34-year-old is no stranger to law enforcement. He was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespass in 2014, after he was escorted out of a performance of the musical Cabaret and arrested at Broadway’s Studio 54 in New York City. The actor did plead guilty to disorderly conduct, and voluntarily sought treatment for alcoholism — resulting in his other charges being dropped.

That same year, LaBeouf spoke to Interview magazine and admitted that he was “going through an existential crisis.” He confessed that alcohol and drugs had been his way to escape from everyday life.

“I’ve been a runner my whole life, running from myself. Whether to movies or drinking and drugging or f**king calamity or whatever it is, I’ve always been running,” he told the outlet.

In 2017, the actor was again arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and obstruction of justice. LaBeouf was in Savannah, Ga., filming his movie The Peanut Butter Falcon, when the incident occurred. He was released on a $7,000 bond and issued a public apology.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it,” he wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a sincere apology… the severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” he added.

After the incident in 2017, LaBeouf attended a court-ordered rehab in Connecticut. It was while in rehab that the former Disney Channel star came to terms with his underlying issue — post-traumatic stress disorder — stemming from his rocky relationship with his father growing up.

“It was the first time I’d been told I had PTSD,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I just thought I was an alcoholic, like, a true-blue drunk and I needed to deal with that. I knew it was an issue but didn’t know there was this extra whole other thing that was hindering my ability to have any peace in my life and my ability to deal with people.”