America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell continues to recover from a horrific electric bike accident earlier this year that nearly left him paralyzed — but, these days, he’s all smiles!

While on the mend, Cowell took the time to get himself a new set of teeth. The 61-year-old stopped by Beverly Hills dentist Dr. Apa and gifted himself a set of veneers.

“Anyone else curious to see? arguably one of THE most talked about smiles in the industry. @simoncowell,” Dr. Apa captioned a photo of himself and the mega-producer in his office.

An insider told Page Six that Cowell was going for veneers that would be “smaller” and “less bulky” than the previous ones he had. The outlet is reporting that the cosmetic procedure took place over two appointments and included 28 teeth. Dr. Apa typically charges $4,000 per tooth. Wowza!

Dr. Apa captioned a second photo of the American Idol alum and himself, with Cowell holding the iconic Idol golden ticket to Hollywood and proudly showing off his new chompers. “It’s official. I’m going to Hollywood!! Actually DUBAI THIS WEEKEND. And it truly is amazing working with amazing people. Thank you @simoncowell for putting your trust in us.”

In August, Cowell took a nasty spill after testing out his new electric bike — breaking three vertebrae in his back. The King of reality competition shows tweeted after the accident, “Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

“I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” he added. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon.”

Cowell had hoped to make a swift recovery and return to the AGT, but was in far too much “pain,” and “recovering from something as horrific as breaking your back takes a long time,” a source exclusively told OK!.

“The fact that Simon’s return date to his baby, America’s Got Talent, hasn’t been announced yet tells you everything,” the source added at the time. “He created this show, and it is more important to him than anything else in his career.” The AGT finale aired late last month.

Here’s hoping we get to see Simon (and his new smile!) on TV very soon.