No thanks! Tiffany Haddish revealed she declined the offer to host the 2021 Grammys pre-show after the Recording Academy told her she would have to pay for her hair, makeup and wardrobe costs. In addition to losing money for the coverage, the comedian would receive no compensation to host the three-hour live-streamed event.

Harvey Mason Jr. — interim Recording Academy president and CEO — has since apologized to the Night School actress in an Instagram video, which was posted on Thursday, December 10. “It’s just been brought to my attention that the Recording Academy invited Tiffany Haddish to host this year’s premiere ceremony,” the 52-year-old said. “Unfortunately, and without me knowing, the talent booker working for the Academy told Miss. Haddish that we we wouldn’t even cover her costs while she hosted this event for us.”

CHECK OUT THE WILDEST MOMENTS FROM THE 2020 GRAMMY AWARDS

He admitted: “To me, that was wrong. I’m frustrated by that decision,” before adding, “It was a lapse in judgement, it was in poor taste and it was disrespectful to the creative community. I’m part of the creative community. I know what that feels like, and it’s not right.”

Mason Jr. explained Haddish “was gracious enough” to allow him to speak to her personally and apologize for how the situation was handled. “Again, I want to say Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it,” he added.

Haddish previously revealed the Grammys “disrespectful” offer during an interview with Variety. “It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it,” the 41-year-old said, referring to the Academy as a cheap date. “All of that would have to come out of my pocket,” she told the outlet.”I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful.”

WATCH: ‘THE REAL’ HOSTS HAVE A DISAGREEMENT ABOUT TIFFANY HADDISH BRINGING FRIED CHICKEN TO MET GALA

Haddish, who is nominated for her second Grammy this year for Netflix’s Black Mitzvah, said the exposure wasn’t worth the cost. “How many other people have they done that to?” she questioned.

The 63rd Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, is set to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2021.