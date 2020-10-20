Tyler Posey revealed that he’s two months sober and confirmed he has hooked up with men in the past. The Teen Wolf actor appeared on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show on Thursday, October 15, and didn’t hold back when dishing about his personal life.

“I went through a rough patch,” the 29-year-old — who is 71 days sober — divulged. “I’m sober now … I kind of fell out with everybody that I loved that I know. But now, I’m f**king — I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really good. It’s really cool.”

“I don’t smoke weed anymore. I don’t smoke weed. I don’t drink, I don’t drug, I don’t do anything,” he shared.

CARDI B, BELLA THORNE & MORE! 13 CELEBS WHO HAVE ONLYFANS ACCOUNTS

The handsome hunk revealed that he recently attended a sex party earlier this month and managed to stay sober. “They had a table of cocaine, just a table. And they had Holy water, which was shots with Molly in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn’t give a s**t at all,” he said.

“It was a sex party. People were hired to perform — none of the people that I saw that attended that were like guests had sex, but I have been to other sex parties, one other one where … I was like, I wasn’t part of the people who worked there, but I was, I was, uh, I was, I was doing it,” he added. “But this was when I was kind of abusing stuff and myself.”

Posey tried to stop smoking cigarettes, too, but said that his friends suggested ditching one vice slowly but surely. “It’s really hard to quit all at the same time,” he explained.

FROM KIM K. TO DUSTIN DIAMOND, 6 CELEB SEX TAPE SCANDALS THAT ROCKED THE WORLD

Posey even admitted that he has hooked up with men in the past, Just Jared reported. In a leaked clip from his OnlyFans account, Posey answered the question candidly.

“I haven’t had sex with a man. We’ve blown each other, you know what I mean,” he said. “But never had sex. So yes, I have been with men before.”

“To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer is yes. Ever used a dildo? Yes. I’ve been f**ked with a strap on before.”

Posey is one of the many stars who has recently joined OnlyFans. In his promo clip for the account, the MTV star stripped down and played guitar.

FROM TYLER POSEY TO CODY SIMPSON: INSIDE MILEY CYRUS’ DATING HISTORY

“Welcome to my OnlyFans,” he sang, “I play guitar in my bare ass. Hang with me and we’ll be best friends.”