Did we ask for it, though? Tyler Posey has announced that he’s joining OnlyFans, a subscription-based website whose users tend to post explicit content. The actor posted a preview video on his Instagram of himself playing his guitar… naked.

On Monday, September 28, the Teen Wolf star debuted his OnlyFans account with a 49-second clip — talking about his career — and singing a song completely in the buff.

“You guys asked for it, and I supplied. I now have an only fans,” the actor wrote. “Follow the link in my bio and come get wet with me! Haha”

CARDI B JOINS ONLYFANS TO POST BEHIND-THE-SCENES CONTENT

The 28-year-old released a statement to Page Six, in which he talked about his decision to join the adult subscription site. “I noticed many of my fans commenting on my Instagram photos saying that I should join OnlyFans,” the statement read. “I saw it as a really cool opportunity to get even closer with my fans and be more real with them.

“I get to talk about things on OnlyFans that I maybe wouldn’t get to otherwise and connect with more people like me,” he continued. “I want to accomplish creating unique content and collaborating with my friends to bring a fun experience to my fans.”

His followers immediately commented on his post, with most of them inquiring about the new season of Teen Wolf. One user wrote: “this season of Teen Wolf looks different.” Another user commented: “This isn’t what I signed up for when I started watching Teen Wolf, but honestly I love what they’re doing with this season 😂.”

OnlyFans is a social media platform that has become increasingly popular during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. OnlyFans creators can upload any kind of content they want, like photography, recipes and performances, but the platform is particularly popular with sex workers.

BELLA THORNE JOINS ONLYFANS, MAKES $1 MILLION IN 24 HOURS — THEN CRASHES THE SITE

Other notable celebs who have joined OnlyFans are Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley.

The platform recently came under fire when Bella Thorne cashed in over $2M in one week after joining the controversial site. The Duff actress had her subscription level at $20 per month and promised to post “personal content and never before seen photos and videos.”

Notably, none of her posts consisted of adult material, but the actress did promise that she would respond to every direct message she got from her fans on the platform.

After her windfall, OnlyFans set a payment cap on how much content providers could charge for content — outraging many of the existing users of the social media platform and prompting Thorne to apologize if she was any way to blame for the new rule.

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew… — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you,” the former Disney Channel star wrote on her Twitter. “I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew behind anything sex related.

“I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use … in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry.”