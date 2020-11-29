Quarterback Jay Cutler had a…surprising guest over for Thanksgiving this weekend. Cutler spent time with none other than Shannon Ford, who was fired by his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari on Very Cavallari.

The 37-year-old didn’t keep his guest a secret, as he posted a video on Instagram on Saturday, November 28, with Ford and Mark Block. The trio enjoyed a few glasses of wine at the 167 Raw in Charleston, S.C. “Oysters and wine,” he captioned the cheeky post.

Fans were taken aback by the shocking get-together — and made it known in the comments. “Stir that pot Jay. Stir that pot,” one user remarked. “Omg the tea being spilled at this table!! #iDie,” another said. “That is some shade to Kristin hahaha!” a final fan commented.

Ford was hired as the head of social media for Cavallari’s jewelry company, Uncommon James, in 2018 but was promptly fired. Ford and Cavallari butted heads on the show due to the 27-year-old allegedly not performing well enough. One instance that showed Cavallari unimpressed with her former pal was when Ford sent out a newsletter to promote new products but forgot to add links for customers to click to purchase anything.

Things came to a head for the pair when Cavallari accused Ford of “singlehandedly costing my company money” and ignoring important emails. Ford said she was sacked for “personal reasons” and her friendship with Cavallari took a “toxic turn,” and alleged that the show’s narrative was based on “lies that were made up.”

In May, Cavallari announced that her reality show was coming to an end. This came only a month after she split with ex Cutler. The news of Very Cavallari’s cancellation seemed to please Ford, who posted a gif of herself saying, “Hallelujah, Amen,” on Very Cavallari. Ford even admitted to a fan in the comments that she has “always been bitter” about the drama.

Cutler has had a busy Thanksgiving weekend, as he spent the holiday with Carrie Underwood and her family. “We had it all. And when I say we, I mean @carrieunderwood and @mfisher1212 [Mike Fisher]. I watched a large turkey cook in a vat of oil. Carrie and Mike had enough for 20 people. Hope everyone had a great Turkey day,” he captioned an Instagram video of his turkey dinner.

Meanwhile, Cavallari posted a photo with the former couple’s three children and wrote that she has “Lots to be thankful for but most thankful for my little crew. The best things that ever happened to me. Happy Thanksgiving all!”

The Hills alum spent Thanksgiving with buddy Justin Anderson and took part in an Instagram Q&A where she claimed that she and her rumored beau Jeff Dye are just good friends, despite the fact that they were caught kissing on what looked like a date earlier this month. “That’s one of hell of a special squad right there,” Anderson commented on Cavallari’s post. “Thankful for you guys today and eryday.”

Cutler and Cavallari tied the knot in 2013 and share kids Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5, together.