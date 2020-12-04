Love gone terribly wrong: Russian YouTuber Stas Reeflay (real name Stanislav Reshetnikov) has been arrested after a live broadcast showed him abusing his pregnant girlfriend until she ended up dying.

Specifically, Reeflay is accused of forcing Valentina Grigoryeva — who was in the early stages of pregnancy — onto his Moscow-area balcony in freezing cold temperatures wearing only her underwear.

According to a report from The Sun, this is not the first time he has abused his girlfriend, and he allegedly does such heinous acts for money donated by his viewers. The outlet details he received around $1,000 to film the effects of the harsh weather on Grigoryeva.

“Valya, are you alive? My bunny, what’s up with you,” he allegedly said in the footage, after taking her back inside out of the cold. “Valya, Valya, damn, you look like you are dead.”

He then told viewers he could not feel her heartbeat or pulse. While trying to revive her, he told her he loved her (while shockingly still capturing everything on video). When paramedics arrived, she was reportedly dead, but he allegedly kept the broadcast going for another two hours.

Temperatures in Moscow are currently hovering in the low 20s, according to weather reports. If Grigoryeva is found to have died of hypothermia, Reeflay could be on the hook for some serious charges, including possibly a couple years in jail.

“Information will also be checked about possible unlawful actions against the deceased by the young man in whose house the body was found,” said the Russian Investigative Committee, according to the outlet.

The Sun also reported that Reeflay had doused Grigoryeva with pepper spray in a previous broadcast, and that a friend of the deceased said that she had been a victim of his cruelty repeatedly.

Reeflay’s channel has been deactivated. Local outlets are mixed in their reports, with some saying that Grigoryeva was banished to the balcony after a fight between the two and not because he was paid to document her suffering.