'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amanda Halterman Reveals She's 'Sore and Bruised' After Getting Into a Car Accident
Amanda Halterman had a close call! The 1000-Lb Sisters star took to Instagram to show the damage done to her vehicle and to assure fans that she was alright after getting into a car accident earlier this month.
"Yesterday I was in an accident. I wanna take the time to thank the emts and first responders for everything they always do," she wrote in the caption on Saturday, April 22.
"A huge special thank you to a person who wants to remain anonymous," she continued. "Thank you God for keeping me and the person who hit me safe. I'm sore and bruised but I'm still here."
Fans immediately flooded the comments section to express their well wishes and relief that the TLC alum was alive after the frightening incident.
"Glad your [sic] ok I know how scary it is. I was just in one too. Feel better," one user wrote, while another worried follower added, "Thank god both drivers survived."
A third penned, "Sending prayers for a speedy recovery ❤️" and a fourth replied, "Take care of yourself Amanda. Thank goodness everyone is ok!!"
Known for her sassy and hilarious personality, Halterman has been a fan favorite on the popular reality show ever since she was first introduced. However, viewers had mixed reactions in the Season 4 finale after the newly single mom, whose divorce from ex Jason Halterman was finalized last August, was spotted acting up at sister Tammy's wedding.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-four shocked fans when she set her sights on a much older, white-haired man she didn't know and pretended to give him a lap dance.
"I'm getting you primed and ready for her," she said, referring to his wife who was sitting right beside him. "I'm trying to turn you on for her."
While some watchers found her wild wedding antics funny and called for TLC to give her a spinoff, others were unimpressed and speculated that she had even been drunk while filming.
"Is no one going to mention that Amanda was grinding on a married man right in front of his wife?" one disgruntled social media user said at the time. "Have some respect Amanda."
