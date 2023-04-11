'1000 Lb. Sisters' Star Michael Halterman Requests Civil Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Amy Slaton
Michael Halterman has filed for a civil order of protection against estranged wife Amy Slaton.
According to court papers, after the 1000 Lb. Sisters star's husband filed for separation on March 13, Halterman requested that the court “enter a civil restraining order” to keep the peace as the reality stars continue to navigate their divorce.
Per the filing, the order would require both parties to stay “500 feet from one another at all times” and also keep them “500 feet from the residence of the other party.”
The request also asked for the order to include a clause that would prevent both Halterman and Slaton from making “any public statements or social media postings concerning this litigation or one another.”
The former couple — who share young sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 9 months — have not formerly agreed on a custody agreement. However, the father-of-two asked the court to reward temporary joint custody, explaining that “both parties have been in a caregiver role for the children since birth.”
Halterman also asked that the judge to “enter a shared parenting schedule” where the two could communicate through attorneys or the use of a “court approved app" to coordinate parental duties as they have no previous “orders of custody or parenting time" in the event of a split.
- '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Michael Halterman Makes First Statement Since Split From Estranged Wife Amy Slaton
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Ex Michael Halterman Ordered To Turn In His Firearms Amid Domestic Abuse Case
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Granted 'Temporary Joint Custody' Of Kids Despite Claims Estranged Husband Is 'Violent'
The 40-year-old asked the court for permission to return to his residence he shares with Slaton to pick up his personal belongings, and ultimately, “expedite a resolution” by having both he and the 35-year-old attend a case management conference.
Halterman was recently court ordered to turn in his firearms after Slaton filed her own restraining order against him following an alleged contentious fight between the two on February 24.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Days later, Halterman denied any claims of domestic violence against his partner but did admit he fought with Slaton's sister the same day as the the alleged altercation with his wife.
Us Weekly obtained the court documents regarding Halterman's request.