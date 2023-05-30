'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Praised by Fans for Going Filter-Free in Latest Selfie: 'You Look Amazing!'
Expressing herself! The other day, 1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton posted a few selfies on Instagram, but instead of putting a filter on every photo, she opted to go unedited in a few of the snaps.
The Sunday, May 28, post featured a few solo snaps and some with her sister Tammy Slaton.
"Much better without filters. Do not use it. You are beautiful without it," one fan commented on the pictures, while another agreed by writing, "You both look amazing!! You look better without the filters."
"Your makeup looks nice!" said a third.
Amy seems to be doing well after she split from estranged husband Michael Halterman in late February. She previously claimed Halterman became "violent" towards her and started "throwing things" when she told him she wanted a divorce, and though she filed domestic violence charges against him, she dropped them earlier this month.
As OK! reported, TLC cameras were seen at the courthouse, so their legal issues will likely play out on the show. At the moment, the pair have a temporary joint custody agreement in place.
Tammy's love life has been complicated as well, as her estranged husband of less than one year, Caleb Willingham, confirmed in April they were no longer together,
"We are married by paper only right now," he said in a since-deleted Facebook update. "Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
The pair first met while at the same rehabilitation center.
Just earlier this month, rumors began swirling that Tammy started dating TikTok star Greg Morgan after meeting on a dating app.
"They've been seeing each other for about a month now," an insider spilled to an outlet. "He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky."
"They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule," added the source.