'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Caleb Willingham Confirms Split From Tammy Slaton: 'We Are Married by Paper Only'
No more happily ever after? Caleb Willingham confirmed his relationship with 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is over in a bombshell Facebook update asking fans to unfriend him.
"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now," he wrote in a since-erased social media post. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
Tammy and Caleb first met while they were both inpatients at the same Ohio-based rehabilitation facility for their respective weight loss related health concerns. They only dated for a couple of weeks before the 39-year-old popped the question in the medical center's parking lot. A few weeks after that, they tied the knot surrounded by family and friends.
However, throughout their whirlwind romance, fans of the show speculated their love story would come to as abrupt an end as its start, noting Caleb admitted he'd only entered himself into that particular rehab upon finding out that Tammy would be there and researching her on social media.
"I mean what did he expect? He basically stalked her to the facility then didn’t get to really know her before they got married," one Reddit user wrote following Caleb's breakup announcement, with another adding, "Caleb’s a creeper with the mentality of a 13 year old."
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Reveals She's Turning Her 'Pain Into Power' After Split From Ex Michael Halterman
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure In Low-Cut Top
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Helps Newly Single Mom Amy Shop For Groceries With Nephews Gage & Glenn
Others speculated the entire plotline had been at least partially fabricated by TLC so they would have an exciting season finale.
"The only thing that surprises me is that they were actually legally married. i kinda just assumed they had a ceremony and that was it 🤔," a third viewer wrote, with a fourth insisting, "That sham of a marriage was always paper only."
Another theory as to what exactly went wrong with their rushed romance came earlier this year after a source claimed Tammy felt like she was a "single" woman again, because Caleb had not done the proper insurance paperwork to be transferred from Ohio to a facility nearer to her in Kentucky.
As OK! previously reported, the source explained Tammy was "sad" and "frustrated" with her husband for not making more of an "effort" to move closer, further revealing: "They have been arguing because she feels he is not handling the transfer with urgency."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!