'1000 -Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Dating TikToker Greg Morgan Following Caleb Willingham Split: Report
Tammy Slaton is on the rebound!
Right on the heels of her separation from husband of only five months, Caleb Willingham, the 1000-Lb Sisters star, 36, has reportedly been dating much younger TikTok star Greg Morgan, 25, after meeting on a dating app.
"They've been seeing each other for about a month now," an insider close to Slaton admitted of the new couple. "He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky."
According to the source, the reality star and the social media influencer have even met each other's families, including Slaton's sister Amy Slaton and their two nephews Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months.
"They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule," the insider explained. "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive."
The new romance comes after the television personality and her former man officially called it quits early last month on their marriage after tying the knot in November 2022.
"Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce," the insider said of Slaton's legal plans.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Barely Able to Move Without Walker as Health Concerns Grow
- Major Milestones: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Goes on Rare Outing Sans Wheelchair After 300 Pound Weight Loss
- '1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Is Not Taking Care of Herself' After Split From Husband Caleb Willingham: Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," the insider said of the breakdown of their union: "He has gained 30lbs and hasn't been working his program. They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack."
Luckily for Slaton, she had the full support of her family behind her.
"Tammy's sisters Amy and Amanda were already encouraging her to just move on," the source added. "They got married after just knowing each other over the course of weeks, in rehab, and he's still there. She didn't want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn't able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery."
The Sun was the first to report on Slaton and Morga dating and her split from Willingham.