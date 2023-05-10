'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton's Bombshell Court Battle With Ex Michael Halterman Filmed for Show
On Wednesday, May 3, Amy Slaton appeared in court alongside her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Halterman, and according to pictures taken at Union County Court Annex, TLC was there to film footage for upcoming episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters.
Although cameras were not allowed inside of the courtroom throughout the legal proceedings, it's been reported that crew filmed before and after confessional footage to capture their feelings surrounding the court appearance.
As OK! previously reported, Amy was seen last Wednesday walking around outside of the Kentucky courthouse sporting black sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie.
She was accompanied by her older half sister, Amanda, her half brother, Chris, and two friends.
Although all of the exact details of what happened in court are still unknown, OK! learned that same day that Amy made the decision to drop the domestic violence charges against her estranged ex.
The charges were initially filed in late February after the mother-of-two — who shares young sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months, with Michael — called 911 on the 39-year-old, who allegedly became "violent" and started "throwing things" during an argument that occurred while the boys were present in their Kentucky home.
Law enforcement showed up at the property soon after and later confirmed the fight happened because Amy wanted to get a divorce and Michael did not. Authorities further elaborated that neither party had been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time that they arrived on site.
Following the fight, the 35-year-old TLC star took her children and moved in with her older sister, Tammy, 36. She is currently still believed to be living with her and has been photographed at her home.
Michael filed for divorce with the state of Kentucky on Monday, March 13.
Despite her ongoing divorce, Amy took to TikTok on Saturday, April 22, to reveal how she was handling the stressful situation.
"A true queen turn her pain into power!!!" she captioned a selfie as "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys played in the background.
The Sun reported the photos of TLC film crewmembers outside of the courthouse.