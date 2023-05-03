OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

Divorce Drama: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Domestic Violence Case Against Ex Michael Halterman

amy slaton pp
Source: AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM
By:

May 3 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton, 35, dropped the domestic violence charges against her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Halterman, during a Wednesday, May 3, court appearance.

The mother-of-two — who shares 2-year-old Gage and 10-month-old Glenn with the 40-year-old — was photographed walking outside of the Kentucky courthouse sporting a casual look in a pair of black sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie with her bright purple hair pulled back.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slaton
Source: AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

She was accompanied by her older half sister, Amanda, her half brother, Chris, and two friends. The TLC star appeared to be talkative and cheery around the time of the court proceedings, however, the father of her children was said to be stone-faced and quiet.

Amy reportedly spoke with Amanda and her lawyer for some time before being called to the stand where she chose to withdraw her domestic violence complaint.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters amy slaton sweet mother son snapshot glenn
Source: AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM

As OK! previously reported, Amy and Michael split in late February after an incident in which the father-of-two allegedly became "violent" and starting "throwing things" around the house during an argument that reportedly occurred because Amy wanted to end their relationship.

Both of their young boys were present in the home at the time of the altercation.

Article continues below advertisement
amy slatton ig
Source: AMYSLATON_HALTERMAN/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
Amy Slaton

Shortly after the fight, Amy moved out of their shared home with both of their children and filed a protective order against Michael. They later amended the custody agreement to allow Michael to have "supervised contact" with the kids as long as his mother or sister were present and he did not physically discipline the kids.

Amy is currently living with sister Tammy, 36, in the Bluegrass State as she continues to navigate her bombshell divorce, but the reality television personality has kept her spirits up.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

On Saturday, April 22, she shared a TikTok with a selfie captioned: "A true queen turn her pain into power!!!" as "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys played in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The Sun reported Amy dropped the charges and also shared photographs of her family outside of court.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.