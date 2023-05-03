Divorce Drama: '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Domestic Violence Case Against Ex Michael Halterman
1000-Lb Sisters star Amy Slaton, 35, dropped the domestic violence charges against her soon-to-be ex-husband, Michael Halterman, during a Wednesday, May 3, court appearance.
The mother-of-two — who shares 2-year-old Gage and 10-month-old Glenn with the 40-year-old — was photographed walking outside of the Kentucky courthouse sporting a casual look in a pair of black sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie with her bright purple hair pulled back.
She was accompanied by her older half sister, Amanda, her half brother, Chris, and two friends. The TLC star appeared to be talkative and cheery around the time of the court proceedings, however, the father of her children was said to be stone-faced and quiet.
Amy reportedly spoke with Amanda and her lawyer for some time before being called to the stand where she chose to withdraw her domestic violence complaint.
As OK! previously reported, Amy and Michael split in late February after an incident in which the father-of-two allegedly became "violent" and starting "throwing things" around the house during an argument that reportedly occurred because Amy wanted to end their relationship.
Both of their young boys were present in the home at the time of the altercation.
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Goes Wheelchair & Oxygen Free While Hanging Out With Sister Amy & Friends: Photos
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Hint About Custody Agreement With Estranged Husband Michael Halterman
- '1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Reveals She's Turning Her 'Pain Into Power' After Split From Ex Michael Halterman
Shortly after the fight, Amy moved out of their shared home with both of their children and filed a protective order against Michael. They later amended the custody agreement to allow Michael to have "supervised contact" with the kids as long as his mother or sister were present and he did not physically discipline the kids.
Amy is currently living with sister Tammy, 36, in the Bluegrass State as she continues to navigate her bombshell divorce, but the reality television personality has kept her spirits up.
On Saturday, April 22, she shared a TikTok with a selfie captioned: "A true queen turn her pain into power!!!" as "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys played in the background.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun reported Amy dropped the charges and also shared photographs of her family outside of court.