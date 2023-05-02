OK Magazine
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Drops Hint About Custody Agreement With Estranged Husband Michael Halterman

amy slaton michael
Source: @amyhalterman87/TikTok; amyslaton_halterman/Instagram
May 1 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Amy Slaton subtly dropped a hint about the current custody agreement between herself and estranged husband Michael Halterman.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star took to Instagram on Monday, May 1, to share to give fans insight into her new normal and how she and her ex are splitting up taking care of their sons, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 10 months.

amy slaton
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

"Had a blast last night," Slaton wrote in the caption beside of a group photo with her sister Tammy Slaton and their friends. "Totally embarrassed myself but it was fun. Now to go pick up my boys.. can’t wait to see my new friends again we love y’all!!!"

Michael — who married Amy in 2019 — filed for separation from Amy on March 13, while also requesting "a civil restraining order” to keep the peace as the reality stars continue to navigate their divorce.

lb sisters amy slaton sweet mother son snapshot glenn
Source: @amyslaton_halterman/Instagram

According to legal documents, the order would ensure that both parties to stay “500 feet from one another at all times” and also keep them “500 feet from the residence of the other party.”

In the filing, the 40-year-old requested that the judge “enter a shared parenting schedule” to better coordinate custody of the boys using lawyers and a “court approved app" as they did not have “orders of custody or parenting time" coordinated in the event of a split.

MORE ON:
Amy Slaton
Despite calling it quits with her man, Amy seemed to be coping just fine. "A true queen turn her pain into power!!!" she wrote on TikTok alongside a video of herself jamming out to "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys.

"Yes ma'am!!!!! Keep that head held high and keep on keeping on!!!" one social media user wrote, while another added, "You are the strongest woman I know!! This to will pass! Pain only makes you stronger!!"

Source: OK!
"That’s right girl. You got this mama🥰🥰🥰" a third replied, and a fourth noted, "I'm really excited to see what ur journey looks like going forward with this awesome found confidence! I ❤u all."

