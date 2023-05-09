'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Barely Able to Move Without Walker as Health Concerns Grow

Although it seemed difficult for the TLC star to walk such a short distance, the movement is a milestone achievement for Slaton, who lost more than 300 pounds after weighing in at her heaviest of 717 pounds at the start of her 14-month rehab stay in Ohio last year.

After finishing the program and undergoing gastric bypass surgery, Slaton had been in a wheelchair for some time, and for the most part, still uses a walker. She is estimated to weigh just over 400 pounds, but has a long way to go in regards to her health journey.

Doctors observing Slaton's situation are worried she is falling back into old habits, as she was seen eating fast food and vaping on numerous occasions.