'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Poor Post-Surgery Diet Causes Concern, Doctor Says She 'Needs Support ASAP'

Tammy Slaton is heading down a dark path if she continues her current eating patterns, an expert revealed.

After the 1000-Lb Sisters star was seen with a McDonalds bag in hand, shopping for Twinkies and chips with her sister Amy Slaton and was even caught vaping as she held onto her oxygen tank, licensed bariatric psychologist Dr. Rachel Goldman Ph.D. expressed her concern for the 36-year-old's health.