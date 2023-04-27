'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Still Needs $85,000 Worth of Grueling Skin-Removal Surgeries After 300 Pound Weight Loss, Doctor Reveals
1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton proved the haters wrong when she dropped from 717 pounds to 534 pounds and was approved for bariatric surgery, later going on to lose over 100 additional pounds in the months following the highly-anticipated medical procedure.
But according to plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich, Tammy's weight loss and surgery journeys are far from over.
"If you lose around 100 pounds or more like Tammy has, then you wind up with extra skin," the doctor explained in a recent interview, studying photos of the popular TLC personality and specifically pointing out the excess skin under her chin.
"Obviously your clothes from when you were heavier will hang off your body, and skin is no different," he continued. "Skin can shrink, but only by a variable degree. If you put your clothes in the dryer and shrink them, they’ll only shrink so much and can be still too big."
The plastic surgeon also noted that many patients like Tammy would likely have other problem areas, including their arms, lower abdomen and skin above their knees, which he stated will not respond to the "usual skin tightening procedures."
"For Tammy’s face, she would get a facelift or a direct neck lift where you cut out skin from the center of the neck before closing it up. A neck lift would take between four to five hours and cost around $35,000," he revealed.
"For Tammy’s lower abdomen, this procedure would be abdominoplasty, which takes two to three hours and costs around $20,000. For the knees, she would need a leg lift, which could take two hours and cost around $15,000," he added. "The skin on Tammy’s arms would be taken care of by a Brachioplasty. This can take two hours and cost around $15,000 to remove the extra skin."
In total, the doctor guessed the 36-year-old would need at least $85,000 worth of separate surgeries to correct the excess skin, however, he warned against getting the procedures done immediately.
"If she gains weight again after any skin surgeries, the skin will stretch again and she’ll be back to where she started," he shared.
As OK! previously reported, the reality television personality recently sparked concerns that she was backsliding on her strict diet after she was spotted in a McDonald's drive-thru shortly after being photographed smoking a vape pen with a cart full of chips and sweets over Easter weekend.
Dr. Westreich spoke with The Sun on Tammy's potential procedures.