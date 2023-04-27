'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Still Needs $85,000 Worth of Grueling Skin-Removal Surgeries After 300 Pound Weight Loss, Doctor Reveals

"For Tammy’s lower abdomen, this procedure would be abdominoplasty, which takes two to three hours and costs around $20,000. For the knees, she would need a leg lift, which could take two hours and cost around $15,000," he added. "The skin on Tammy’s arms would be taken care of by a Brachioplasty. This can take two hours and cost around $15,000 to remove the extra skin."

In total, the doctor guessed the 36-year-old would need at least $85,000 worth of separate surgeries to correct the excess skin, however, he warned against getting the procedures done immediately.

"If she gains weight again after any skin surgeries, the skin will stretch again and she’ll be back to where she started," he shared.