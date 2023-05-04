'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Is Not Taking Care of Herself' After Split From Husband Caleb Willingham: Source
Tammy Slaton has sparked concerns that the 1000-Lb Sisters star is once-again headed down the wrong path if she doesn't adjust her focus back to her ongoing health journey.
"Tammy is back to her old ways. She isn't paying attention to her diet, she is vaping, eating McDonald's regularly, and generally is not taking care of herself," a source revealed on Thursday, May 4.
"There doesn't seem to be a lot of support from family because they don't appear to be particularly strict with themselves, let alone each other," the insider dished to a news publication of the 36-year-old, who stars alongside her sister Amy Slaton, 35, in the hit TLC reality series.
Slaton spent 14 months as a resident at an Ohio-based weight loss rehabilitation facility before undergoing gastric bypass surgery and shedding a whopping 300 pounds. The television personality still has a long way to go, however, as she at one point weighed 717 pounds and is now estimated to weigh around 400.
It seems Slaton's motivation slipped away following her recent breakup from her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham.
"Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce," a second source previously spilled to the outlet of the separated spouses — who tied the knot in November 2022 after a two-week engagement and dated for just one month prior.
"They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab," the insider explained of Willingham, who Slaton met at the health center. "He has gained 30 lbs and hasn't been working his program."
"They got into a big fight over it and he told her he wanted a divorce, but then he tried to backtrack," the confidante added. "She didn't want a long-distance relationship and certainly isn't able to care for someone else at this point in her recovery."
Willingham shockingly confirmed the news via a since-deleted Facebook post last month, as OK! previously reported.
His upload stated: "If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now. We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
The Sun spoke to sources regarding Slaton's health concerns and looming divorce.