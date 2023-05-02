'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Goes Wheelchair & Oxygen Free While Hanging Out With Sister Amy & Friends: Photos
Tammy Slaton seems to be making strides in her health and weight loss journey, as she ditched her wheelchair while hanging out with friends.
On Sunday, April 30, the 1000-Lb Sisters star shared photos her pals posted to their own Instagram Stories from a fun girls' night together following both Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton's splits from their husbands.
While Tammy was notably on her two feet without the help of a wheelchair or walker, she also appeared to be free of her oxygen support, which she has been using for years.
Tammy, 36, Amy, 35, and their pals all gave the camera the middle finger while sporting huge smiles and standing side by side at one of the ladies' Kentucky homes.
It is unclear who the sisters were flipping off, however, the both newly single reality stars might have been throwing shade at their exes, Caleb Willingham and Michael Halterman.
Tammy and Caleb's split was most recently confirmed when the husband of the TLC star took to Facebook to express his heartbreak at the end of April.
"If you were only here for my wife, then please delete me now," Caleb wrote in a since-erased social media post. "We are married by paper only right now. Her decision, not mine. It was more than that."
The estranged spouses tied the knot in November 2022 after having been engaged for two weeks and only dating for one month prior.
Amy is in a similar boat, as she is in the process of finalizing her divorce from Halterman, whom she shares sons Gage, 2, and Glenn, 9 months, with.
The duo's split took a turn for the worse when Amy filed for an emergency protective order, claiming Michael was "too violent" in front of their children and was "throwing things" during an alleged dispute.
"The night of 2/24/23 he got mad that I went to take the kids with my sister to eat," Amy explained in court documents, calling him "mentally abusive."
"When disciplining the boys he hits too hard. He pulls them by the arm. [He] won't give me money for our eight-month-old. He makes me do everything with the house, boys, and has no job," Amy continued of Michael, whom she first met in high school and tied the knot with in 2019.