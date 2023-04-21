'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure In Low-Cut Top

This comes one week after Tammy sparked concerns that she'd given up on her diet after she was spotted leaving a grocery store with a car full of chips and sweets. She was then seen making a stop at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Tammy was photographed holding a to-go bag of the greasy fast food in the front seat of a van while sister Amy, 35, sat in the back seat of the vehicle. At the time, it was speculated it was just a quick treat while she picked up snacks for the family over the busy Easter weekend.

Although Tammy hasn't addressed the sightings specifically, she has opened up about her amazing 300lb weight loss and what it was like keeping it a secret from fans.