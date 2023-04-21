'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure In Low-Cut Top
She's feelin' herself! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton took to TikTok to show off her curves and a flirty new 'fit!
In the Thursday, April 20, social media update, the TLC personality had her red hair pulled back as she rocked a turquoise and white, floral-patterned top with a low-cut neckline and asymmetrical sleeves.
The sassy look not only gave fans a peek at the reality star's cleavage, but also at a brightly-colored sunflower tattoo on her chest.
"Torrid should sponsor me," she teased as she pouted at the camera before dissolving into laughter. "Just kidding. I'm just kidding."
Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the 36-year-old for the amazing progress she's made in her years-long health journey.
"Yesss!! @torrid they totally should!!!💗💗💗 you're beautiful and have done an incredible job!!!" one user wrote, while another added, "Absolutely they should!! Coming in here looking cute as hell!"
A third chimed in, "You look amazing Tammy, we love you girl."
This comes one week after Tammy sparked concerns that she'd given up on her diet after she was spotted leaving a grocery store with a car full of chips and sweets. She was then seen making a stop at a McDonald's drive-thru.
Tammy was photographed holding a to-go bag of the greasy fast food in the front seat of a van while sister Amy, 35, sat in the back seat of the vehicle. At the time, it was speculated it was just a quick treat while she picked up snacks for the family over the busy Easter weekend.
Although Tammy hasn't addressed the sightings specifically, she has opened up about her amazing 300lb weight loss and what it was like keeping it a secret from fans.
"It bothered me at first. I was like... I wanted to scream and be like, 'I am losing weight, what are you talking about?'" she explained in a TikTok shared earlier this year.
"It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show," she continued. "So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... it's a long story."
