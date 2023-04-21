OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tammy Slaton
OK LogoNEWS

'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Figure In Low-Cut Top

lb sisters tammy slaton flaunts figure low cut toppp
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok
By:

Apr. 21 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

She's feelin' herself! 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton took to TikTok to show off her curves and a flirty new 'fit!

In the Thursday, April 20, social media update, the TLC personality had her red hair pulled back as she rocked a turquoise and white, floral-patterned top with a low-cut neckline and asymmetrical sleeves.

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton flaunts figure low cut top
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

The sassy look not only gave fans a peek at the reality star's cleavage, but also at a brightly-colored sunflower tattoo on her chest.

"Torrid should sponsor me," she teased as she pouted at the camera before dissolving into laughter. "Just kidding. I'm just kidding."

Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton flaunts figure low cut top
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the 36-year-old for the amazing progress she's made in her years-long health journey.

"Yesss!! @torrid they totally should!!!💗💗💗 you're beautiful and have done an incredible job!!!" one user wrote, while another added, "Absolutely they should!! Coming in here looking cute as hell!"

A third chimed in, "You look amazing Tammy, we love you girl."

MORE ON:
Tammy Slaton
Article continues below advertisement
lb sisters tammy slaton shocking weight loss transformation
Source: @tammyslaton2020/tiktok

This comes one week after Tammy sparked concerns that she'd given up on her diet after she was spotted leaving a grocery store with a car full of chips and sweets. She was then seen making a stop at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Tammy was photographed holding a to-go bag of the greasy fast food in the front seat of a van while sister Amy, 35, sat in the back seat of the vehicle. At the time, it was speculated it was just a quick treat while she picked up snacks for the family over the busy Easter weekend.

Although Tammy hasn't addressed the sightings specifically, she has opened up about her amazing 300lb weight loss and what it was like keeping it a secret from fans.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"It bothered me at first. I was like... I wanted to scream and be like, 'I am losing weight, what are you talking about?'" she explained in a TikTok shared earlier this year.

"It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show," she continued. "So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... it's a long story."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.